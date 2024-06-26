This Man Is Solo Sailing The Pacific Ocean And I’m Seasick Just Watching

The internet is obsessed with an American former teacher who is solo sailing across the Pacific Ocean in a quest that is equal parts entertaining, and terrifying.

Luke is circumnavigating the Pacific Ocean from Seattle in a 27-foot yacht and documenting the whole thing on his social media accounts — @sailing_songbird. But his recent update has fans feeling particularly seasick.

At the one-month mark after leaving Seattle and setting sail, Luke shared his location on Google Maps and honestly, I have scurvy just looking at it.

“For reference I’m about as far away from land as you can be on this planet,” he said in the video, which showed his pin to be “well over 1,000 miles away from any piece of land.”

In the video, he was seen paddleboarding out in the open ocean in an attempt to get some “exercise”. But this wasn’t a tropical beach in Fiji that he was paddleboarding through, it was the doldrums.

For those unfamiliar with nautical jargon, the “doldrums” refers to the low-pressure belt near the equator, where there is no wind. While this may sound like paradise compared to other choppy waters, it is perhaps equally dangerous because you run the risk of being stranded for weeks without wind to carry you out.

Luke’s location. (Image: @sailing_songbird)

Fans are captivated by Luke’s story of why he embarked on the mammoth trip because, well, he’s just a guy who wanted to do a thing.

“Last year I was a middle school music teacher and had the dream of sailing around the world,” he said earlier this year.

“So, I quit my job and sold what little I had, bought this Vancouver 27 and spent seven months in the yard fixing it up.

“Last October, I pushed off from Seattle and sailed all the way down to Mexico.”

One interesting update Luke shared was his sleeping arrangement while sailing on a “rough” night.

“People want to know what its like sleeping on a small sailboat in the middle of the Pacific,” he said in the video, which depicted him being tossed around the cabin.

“It’s night 18, sailing across the Pacific alone and when there’s high seas this is what it’s like to sleep.”

While his sleeping arrangement may have you glad you’re not the one in the middle of the Pacifc Ocean, other updates have me a little jealous.

After nearly a month alone in the ocean, he shared an update on Day 27 that showed a huge pod of what appeared to be false killer whales swimming alongside him.

While most of us will never dare to sail across the Pacific Ocean, especially not alone, it is certainly enjoyable to watch someone else do it from the comfort of my couch.