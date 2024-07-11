A 28 Y.O. Man Has Been Charged With Murder Following The Sydney House Fire That Killed 3 Kids

CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

A 28-year-old man has been charged for the fatal house fire in Sydney’s west which resulted in the deaths of three children.

On Sunday, 7 July, emergency services reported to a house fire in Sydney’s Lalor Park. Authorities claimed that when they arrived on the scene, a man was allegedly “frustrated” with their attempts to access the home, 9News reported.

The devastating house fire resulted in the deaths of three children — two boys, aged two and six, and a five-month-old girl.

A 29-year-old woman and four children — three boys aged four, seven and 11 and a nine year-old girl — were taken to Westmead Hospital following the blaze.

The 28-year-old man was arrested and taken to a hospital under police guard.

(Image source: Nine / Today Show)



On Thursday, 11 July, police shared that the man, who is currently under police guard at Westmead Hospital, has been charged for the house fire.

The man has been charged with three counts of murder (DV), five counts of attempted murder (DV) and destroy/damage property with intent to endanger life (DV).

According to 9News, the man was not known to police and had no existing apprehended violence order against him prior to the incident.

The woman has since been discharged from the hospital and the surviving children remain in a stable condition.

The three children who died in the tragic fire have yet to be formally identified and post-mortem examinations are being done to determine their cause of deaths.

The matter will be heard in Parramatta Local Court sometime today, and the man is expected to make an appearance through a bedside court hearing.

Image source: Kate Geraghty/SMH