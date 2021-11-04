Police have charged a 36-year-old man over the abduction of four-year-old Cleo Smith.

Cleo was missing for 18 days after vanishing from a campsite in Western Australia, before police found her in a bedroom of a locked house in the northern WA town of Carnarvon after midnight on Wednesday morning.

Police have been questioning Terence Darrell Kelly for the past two days following Cleo’s rescue, and was charged with two offences which included one count of forcibly taking a child under 16, the ABC reports.

Kelly, who has no connection to Cleo’s family, was arrested on a street in town after police officers broke into the home he was living in and found Cleo playing with dolls inside.

It’s alleged he took the four-year-old while she slept inside her family’s tent at the Blowholes Campground on October 16.

Kelly did not apply for bail and was not required to enter a plea when he faced Carnarvon Magistrate’s Court this afternoon. He was remanded in custody until December 6.

More to come.