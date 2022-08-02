A Nepalese man who was caught masturbating alone in his car in Tasmania — with literally no one around — is now fighting potentially being registered as a sex offender, which could see him deported from Australia. Do I detect a hint of racism?

The 26-year-old man had just finished his early-morning shift as a delivery driver in Hobart last year when the offence occurred. He drove to a reserve in Rosny Park, thought no one was around, and began to masturbate. Aaand then he was interrupted by a council worker who let him know he wasn’t allowed to park there. When the worker realised what the man was doing, he asked him to leave, which he did immediately.

The man was later charged with one count of prohibited behaviour which he plead guilty to.

Look, do I condone public masturbation? Even if no one is around? No. But do I sympathise with this guy who prob had a stressful shift and just wanted to mazz it away in a secluded corner? Yes.

As part of the court case, Community Corrections Tasmania (CCT) was asked to provide a risk-assessment on whether he was likely to offend again. If they reckon he may, he could be registered as a sex offender. Because he’s not a citizen, this could see the man deported — all for wanking alone in a car.

really watching more people in Narrm care about saving a bar than they care about immigrants as ALP+LNP pass the extremely harmful Migration Amendment Bill, which makes it possible for Australia to deport migrants + refugees for increasingly small crimes (1/3) — srishti chatterjee 🏳️‍⚧️ (@srxshteax) February 16, 2022

Australia actually has a nasty habit of deporting people it deems fail its “character test”. Since 2014, 10,000 people have already been deported under laws which allow the state to kick out migrants who commit certain offences. Even if they’ve grown up here and have no ties to their homeland.

It’s the whole “un-Australian” dogma but specifically targeted at migrants, and non-white ones at that.

If Dutton lowers the character test too far he will need to deport all of his colleagues to New Zealand. — Occupy Centrelink (@OccupyMyGov) February 16, 2022

The Commonwealth even went all the way to the High Court in its attempt to legalise deporting Aboriginal people. Imagine invading a land, then gate-keeping that land from other people, and then trying to deport native people from that land. Like, deport them to where?! And how often do you reckon these laws will be weaponised against white migrants? It’s giving white Australia policy.

CCT’s report decided the man’s reoffending risk was “medium”, which his lawyer Dinesh Loganathan is challenging. He reached out to two clinical psychologists — Dr Grant Blake and Dr Emma Collins — who also reckon the conclusion is bullshit. That’s, uh, not a quote.

The psychologists assessed the man and think he’s at a pretty low risk of reoffending, so now the trio have accused CCT of misusing its risk assessment tool.

“We have two certified trained clinical psychologists who have provided a report to the court that Static-99R [the risk assessment tool] should have never been administered to [the man] and the administration was flawed,” Loganathan told the court, per ABC.

“We have Community Corrections who have provided a recommendation that [he is at] medium risk of offending.

“On the other hand, there’s Dr Blake, who quite forcefully provides a view that Community Corrections has been wrongly administrating [assessments] for however long they’ve been doing it.”

Dr Blake specifically called the CCT’s finding “far-fetched” and “fanciful”. He argued that the tool for this risk assessment shouldn’t be used on “Category B” offending, which includes stuff like sexting, consenting sex in public places and “indecent behaviour without a sexual motive”.

However, a spokesperson for Community Corrections told the court that senior management reckons the tool was “correctly applied”.

Because CCT and the psychologists are accusing each other of being incorrect, the case has been adjourned and it might head to a disputed facts hearing.