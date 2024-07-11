NSW Police have launched an investigation into “offensive behaviour and malicious damage to food” after a man allegedly pissed — and I’m talking real golden shower vibes — on food products at Sydney CBD Woolworths.

Authorities have released an image of a man who is accused of urinating on food at a Sydney Woolies, which reportedly caused more than $300 in damage to food products.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Monday, 1 July, at about 11.40pm and took multiple workers “several hours to decontaminate the area.”

“As the investigation continues, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries,” police shared.

Alongside the CCTV footage, police have described the alleged pee perpetrator as being Caucasian in appearance, about 20-30 years of age and medium build.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a backward navy blue cap, black jacket, black pants, dark blue shoes and a black satchel bag.

Anyone with information on the alleged pee bloke is urged to contact Sydney City Police Area Command or Crime Stopped on 1800 333 00.

