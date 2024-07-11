Police Are On The Hunt For A Bloke Who Allegedly Pissed All Over The Food At Sydney CBD Woolworths

By

Rebekah Manibog

Published

NSW Police have launched an investigation into “offensive behaviour and malicious damage to food” after a man allegedly pissed — and I’m talking real golden shower vibes — on food products at Sydney CBD Woolworths.

Authorities have released an image of a man who is accused of urinating on food at a Sydney Woolies, which reportedly caused more than $300 in damage to food products.

Police say the alleged incident took place on Monday, 1 July, at about 11.40pm and took multiple workers “several hours to decontaminate the area.”

“As the investigation continues, police would like to speak with a man who may be able to assist with inquiries,” police shared.

(Image source: 9News / NSW Police)
Alongside the CCTV footage, police have described the alleged pee perpetrator as being Caucasian in appearance, about 20-30 years of age and medium build.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a backward navy blue cap, black jacket, black pants, dark blue shoes and a black satchel bag.

(Image source: NSW Police)

Anyone with information on the alleged pee bloke is urged to contact Sydney City Police Area Command or Crime Stopped on 1800 333 00.

Image source: NSW Police

