Two QLDers Charged With Attempted Murder After 23 Y.O. Man Allegedly Buried Alive

By

Michael Di Iorio

Published

Two people in their 20s have been charged with attempted murder after a 23-year-old man was allegedly found partially buried alive in the backyard of a property north of Brisbane.

Queensland Police were reportedly called to the property in Mount Mee at 8:30pm on Wednesday.

There a 23-year-old man from Eagle Farm was found with critical head injuries. Allegedly, there had been an attempt to bury him alive. He is now in hospital in a critical condition.

Aerial image of the crime scene (Source: Nine).

This morning, another 23-year-old man and a 21-year-old woman were charged with a total of 19 offences, including torture, common assault, attempted murder, grievous bodily harm and deprivation of liberty.

They are scheduled to appear in court later this evening.

