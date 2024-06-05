MAFS’ Martha Kalifatidis Recalls NSFW FaceTime Call That Left Her Speechless

Beloved wine-thrower and Married At First Sight star Martha Kalifatidis has recounted a NSFW story that involves FaceTime and a stranger… and you might be able to guess where this is going.

Kalifatidis, known for her appearance on the reality series’ sixth season in 2019, took to TikTok on Wednesday to share news of the bizarre encounter, accompanied in the video by her mother and bonafide star in her own right, Mary.

“I got a weird FaceTime call from a number I didn’t know,” Kalifatidis began, saying she initially thought it might’ve been from someone involved in the photoshoot. “I answered,” she added nervously, “and I’m going to let Mary tell you what she [saw].” What followed was a gesture that looked something like washing a cucumber.

If the visuals weren’t enough, Mary painted an even richer picture for us (thanks, Mary!). “It [was] a man in bed,” she said nervously, “the whole thing was standing upright.”

Like any child does when their parent was discusses sex, Kalifatidis can be seen cautiously laughing offscreen. Details around who owns the mystery member remain unknown, but Mary said the ordeal felt like something of a near-death experience.

“I thought someone had died,” Mary said of Kalifatidis’ reaction to the FaceTime — a totally fair response when confronted with an unprompted Johnson.

It’s worth noting that while she might’ve let the ordeal roll off her back, Kalifatidis is describing ‘cyberflashing‘, which is considered an offence in NSW. TikTok users flocked the comments section to share some concerns, with one taking Kalifatidis’ story as a note “to never answer a FaceTime call from a random number.” Others recounted similar ordeals on Snapchat, and elsewhere warned Kalifatidis to “be careful.”

Kalifatidis and her season six husband Michael Brunelli are one of the few couples to have stayed together beyond the show, getting engaged in 2021 and welcoming their first child, Lucius, in February last year. It’s more than can be said for last season’s Ollie Hard, Lauren Dunn, or basically any other contestant who has entered the hallowed halls of The Dinner Party (capitals are warranted).

Image Source: Martha Kalifatidis/ TikTok