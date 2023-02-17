Wake up babe! New Married At First Sight (MAFS) tea just dropped and it’s about everyone’s least favourite love rat, Dan Hunjas. Now if you’ve been following the show or just keeping up to date with reality TV in general, Dan is most notable for spoiling his MAFS storyline before the show even started.

The star was photographed pashing one of his wedding guests (*not Sandy, his wife) before MAFS had even aired and now news has dropped that he was scouted for the show.

Megan Pusetto, of the So Dramatic! Podcast shared some piping hot tea with her listeners about the state of Dan’s contract and its not looking good for old mate dan.

A source close to So Dramatic! dished that Dan was scouted for MAFS, and boy they must have been desperate. “So Dan didn’t apply for MAFS, they scouted him,” the source told the podcast “They found him for Sandy, we’ve been told Dan is friends with the producers and that’s how he was headhunted.”

The source went on to say that Dan was able to negotiate his contract after declining the offer initially. “He was able to negotiate really good terms on his contract because they were desperate for someone.” The exact details of these ‘really good terms’ haven’t dropped but its probably safe to say he copped a better deal than some of his not-scouted co-stars.

The source continued. “Sandy found out a few days before her wedding who she was marrying AND about his daughter.”

Now if you’re a fan of the show, you’ll know that one of Sandy’s deal breakers were children, but she chose to go ahead with Dan because “No respectable man with a 16 year old would go on national TV and be a dickhead.”

Hindsight really is 20/20, huh?