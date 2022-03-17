MAFS 2022 bride Domenica Calarco has broken her silence on the nude photo scandal after having her privacy violated by rival bride Olivia Frazer.

Speaking with 9Entertainment, Domenica said the situation was “disgusting” and “disgraceful” and I couldn’t agree more queen.

“I think it’s disgusting. I think it’s disgraceful,” she said.

She also called bullshit on Olivia’s claims that she did not share the pics to harm her.

“Sourcing an image and then circulating it to a group of people, that to me shows intent and malice,” she said.

“And if she [Olivia] can’t see that, I don’t know what the hell is wrong with her.

“The way I saw it, and the way I still see it to this day, is that it was done 100 per cent to cause me pain and to cause tension between Jack and I’s relationship.”

She also blasted Olivia’s claim that the pic did not come from her.

“For her to say that her friend sourced this image, because they wanted get some dirt on me after everything that happened, does that not sound like intent?” she said.

Domenica said that she was v disappointed in her fellow contestants for not having her back in the whole thing.

“It was really hard for me to sit there and have people tell me, ‘because I put something on the internet, I deserve this or that I should’ve expected this’,” she said.

“That was really really hard to hear.”

She said it hurt even more that Sam did not defend her.

“[Sam] has come in all high and mighty about being a feminist, like ‘fuck the patriarchy’ throughout the entire experiment,” Domenica recalled.

“And she’s sitting there telling me, ‘Yeah, you put it out there so you kind of deserve it.’

“I will not forgive… The hurt will always be there because I now have to relive this.”

MAFS continues Sunday night on Nine.