United States Customs and Border Protection (CBF) has denied a Brisbane woman’s claim that the agency asked her if she’d had an abortion during a stopover in Los Angeles. The agency insists Madolline Gourley was asked if she’d recently experienced a “loss of pregnancy”. Gourley maintains that wasn’t the case and she was specifically asked if she “had a recently had an abortion”.

Per The Daily Beast, CBP said it’s a requirement for officers to ask all detained individuals if they’d recently lost a pregnancy, according to a policy issued in November 2021.

“CBP denies any wrongdoing,” an agency spokesperson told The Daily Beast.

“The officer acted with integrity, respect, professionalism and in accordance with US laws and regulations.”

Gourley told PEDESTRIAN.TV an officer asked her several times if she was pregnant while being patted down. She was asked again while being walked from the pat-down room to a separate detention area. After this, the officer’s question changed.

“This time the question was followed with: ‘Have you had a recent/recently had an abortion?'” Gourley said.

“She definitely didn’t say: ‘Have you recently suffered a loss of pregnancy?’ Even though I was a bit stressed and nervous about what was happening, it’s a bit hard to mistake hearing ‘abortion’ as ‘loss of pregnancy’.”

“If CBP has admitted asking these questions is just routine — which totally surprised me because I expected them to say I made it all up — I don’t think it should come as a surprise that one of their staff might have said ‘abortion’ instead of ‘loss of pregnancy’.”

