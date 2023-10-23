TikToker Who Faked Cancer & Accepted Donations From 400 People Handed 10-Year Suspended Sentence

Madison ‘Maddie’ Russo, AKA the TikToker who was accused of faking cancer not once but twice for clout, has been sentenced after she pleaded guilty to the allegations.

In June, the US content creator pleaded guilty to felony theft after she was accused of stealing more than USD$37,000 (AUD$57,000) from folks who gave money to her GoFundMe page. People who donated thought their money was being put towards her pancreatic cancer treatment.

To give you a bit of context behind the case, Russo went public about her so-called diagnosis in October 2022 when she spoke to North Scott Press.

Russo claimed she was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer at just 19 years old. Three months later, she added that she was diagnosed with Leukemia and also claimed that she had a football-sized tumour wrapped around her spine. According to news.com.au, more than 400 people donated to her GoFundMe page.

Things began to unravel for Russo after folks noticed that something wasn’t right, as per the New York Post. Police eventually began an investigation into Russo and discovered that she’d never been diagnosed with the disease. She was then arrested in January for the donations she accepted.

On Friday, the 20-year-old was sentenced to probation and a 10-year suspended sentence. If Russo manages to stay out of trouble for three years of her probation, she will not spend a day behind bars, as per news.com.au.

Alongside the probation and suspended sentence, Russo was also ordered to pay back USD$39,000 (AUD$61,719.56) to anyone who donated to her cause. She also copped a USD$1,370 (AUD$2170.04) fine and was ordered to complete 100 hours of community service.

During her court appearance, Russo attempted to clarify why she faked her illnesses.

“A lot of people have made speculation as to why I did this and how somebody who looked like they had everything together could have such a mess,” she said, as per Associated Press.

“I didn’t do this for money or greed. I didn’t do this for attention. I did this as an attempt to get my family back together.”

Judge John Telleen declined the TikToker’s request to have the conviction wiped off her record if she successfully completed her probation.

“Through this scheme, you deceived your friends, your family, your community, other cancer victims, charities and strangers who were motivated by your supposedly tragic story to donate to help support you,” Judge Tellen said as he handed down the sentence.

During her appearance in court, Russo apologised and said she wished she had gone and got help with her family issues.

“I fully acknowledge what I did was wrong. And I’m incredibly sorry,” she said as she cried in court, as per US news outlet ABC News.

“If there was anything I could do to take it back I would. The reality is I can’t.”

It is understood that the donors who contributed to Russo’s GoFundMe page have already been reimbursed.