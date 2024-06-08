One of the suspects in the disappearance of Madeleine McCann — convicted paedophile Christian Brueckner — is currently on trial and detectives have revealed that email accounts, found by the German FBI, may prove his connection to the case.

In 2020, Brueckner was revealed as the prime suspect in the widely-known disappearance of Madeleine McCann who vanished when she was three-years-old in 2007 on Praia da Luz on Portugal’s Algarve coast while on holiday with parents Kate and Gerry McCann.

After a police tip-off in 2017 from key witness Helge Busching who left a voicemail naming Brueckner as the man who snatched the toddler. Then in further interviews, gave information in relation to the McCann investigation.

As reported by The Sun, Brueckner is currently on trial for multiple rapes and indecent exposure charges that were uncovered during the investigation into McCann’s disappearance. Brueckner denies this claims.

According to the New York Post, he is also currently serving a seven year sentence for raping an elderly American tourist in Portugal.

Brueckner arrogantly fist-bumped his lawyer as he walked into court on Wednesday, according to the NY Post.

During the proceedings, detectives revealed that the German FBI found two email accounts linked to the paedophile.

Detective Titus Stampa told the court that he had no clearance to discuss one because it was “related to the killing” of Madeleine McCann.

Detective Stampa then refused to confirm if the account related to McCann’s “murder” contained any “photos” but said investigators were also in possession of an “external hard drive also belonging to the killing case — and I am not allowed to talk about it.”

Key Maddie witness Helge Busching told the court he had held off until 2017 to report Brueckner because he “didn’t trust” Portuguese police, who have been widely criticised in the case since its inception.

When pressed on sex torture videos he found that were believed to have belonged to Brueckner, Busching said he was worried that Portuguese officers would discard of them.

“I didn’t send them anonymously to the police in Portugal because I didn’t trust Portuguese police,” he said.

“They would have thrown them away. They wouldn’t have known what to do with this and they would have thrown them away.”

Busching claimed that during a previous conversation with Brueckner about Maddie, he said: “She didn’t scream.”

When asked to reveal what evidence cops were given that the rapist snatched and killed Madeleine, the British cop would not share.

He said: “I can’t talk about it. I have no approval to talk about it.”

The court also heard from his former neighbour who happened to be a cop named Katharina Schmidt. She told the court that she had such a “bad feeling” about him that she privately began recording him.

She said her partner Steve Meyer tipped cops off to his hide-out location.

Last month, during his trial, a cop recounted a call he received that “solved” the disappearance of Madeleine McCann.

DC Mark Draycott told judges he listened to a voicemail on May 18, 2017 from a drifter naming Brueckner as the man who snatched the toddler.

The cop said: “I rang the number and spoke to a man I now know to be Helge Busching.

“He gave information in relation to the Madeleine McCann investigation.”

The Scotland Yard cop said he travelled to Greece to interview the key witness – before later bringing him to the UK to make a formal statement.

So far, Brueckner has not been charged in relation to McCann by German authorities and he denies any involvement in the case.