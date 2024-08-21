I Just Watched The First Episode Of Made In Bondi & I Guarantee You’ve Met These People Before

If there is one thing about Sydneysiders, it’s that we love to categorise people depending on where they come from and/or live. For example, if you’re from Sydney, you would take one look at me and think, “That girl is an Inner West gremlin”. The same thing applies when Sydney locals tune into the new reality show Made In Bondi which features the most typically “Bondi” people that I’ve ever seen. That’s a non-derogatory statement, I promise.

As I tuned in to watch the very first episode of the new reality show Made In Bondi, it became apparent that the casting department did a wonderful job ensuring that we’d get to know a slew of characters who really did lean into the preconceived notions that surround the gorgeous, beach-side suburb.

Bondi, in essence. (Photo by Alexi Rosenfeld/Getty Images)

And while there was some discourse before the show began that the producers were struggling to find people to be cast in the show, I think they did a great job introducing us to characters that are interesting, relatable and soooooo Bondi.

So, please join me, a Sydney local and an all-black wearing tattooed Inner Westie, as I watch Episode One of Made In Bondi and meet our latest bunch of hot reality stars.

Let’s meet the Made In Bondi cast

In the first few minutes, we get a cheeky sizzle reel hinting at a love triangle, cheating scandals, sexy little hookups and generally just a bunch of hot people looking gorgeous in front of some lovely Bondi scenery. It also highlights some impeccable little quips said by the characters on the show.

The standout? “Love and lust are two very different things, you handsome worm.” Brilliant. Well said. Thoughtful.

Molly Paradice, @mollyparadice and Pippa Hanan, @pippa_hanan

The first two characters we’re properly introduced to are best buds Molly Paradice, 23, and Pippa Hanan, 22. We meet these two blonde babes as they take a quick coffee break from the Bondi to Coogee walk to discuss the new man in Molly’s life — a man named Lawson whom she met at a festival.

This scene was the perfect, authentic way to kick off the show. I think all Sydney girlie-pops can agree that there’s nothing more fulfilling than a hot girl walk, a coffee and a gasbag in the sun.

Molly!!!! Pippa!!!!

Molly is a jewellery designer and Pippa is a distillery apprentice (very cool).

Right off the bat, these two seem like the kind of gals who would compliment my hair and tell me if there was lipstick on my teeth in the Coogee Pav bathroom.

Now it’s time to meet the man, the myth, the legend, who said the “handsome worm” thing — 22-year-old model Lawson Mahoney. We’re introduced to Lawson after he’s revealed to be Molly’s new boyfriend.

He’s spent the last year living in Melbourne to heal after his breakup with his ex-girlfriend Bella who, of course, we’ll come to meet. Recently, Lawson hard-launched Molly on his Instagram (after meeting only three times) and while their new relo has him feeling “giddy”, he found himself blocked on IG by his ex.

DRAMA!!!!

If his introductory sequence on a luxurious boat in Sydney Harbour wasn’t enough of a hint, Lawson is a private school boy and speaks in the slightly clipped, well-pronounced vowel way that only a former Scots College boy can.

I will be honest, Lawson is clearly a beautiful man but if he was on FBoy Island instead of Made In Bondi, I’d vote him out tout suite!!!!

After the much-needed exposition by Lawson, it’s time to meet his ex-girlfriend Bella Salerno, who struts into a party with the knowledge that she really *is* that bitch. Bella is a content creator with more than 122k followers on IG and we quickly discover that she broke up with Lawson after he cheated on her, leaving her heartbroken!!!!

Already we’re being set up for disaster. I love it.

I’d love a pinch of Bella’s confidence, I really would.

Bella seems like someone I would find incredibly intimidating — especially if I found out she was my partner’s ex. Aesthetically, she’s the anthesis to Molly and with her history with Lawson, I think we’re in for a love triangle for the ages.

Buckle up, baddies!!!!!

The first party of the series kicks off at the family mansion of Emma Pillemer. She’s a 22-year-old jewellery designer who is hosting an event to launch her latest jewellery line.

Right off the bat, Emma is positioned as a business mogul. Not only does she have all the straight men fawning over her, but she also has talent managers falling at her feet.

Emma is giving the same energy as the girl you were jealous of in high school — beautiful, smart and filthy rich.

And just like that, a nepo-baby enters the villa!

Our next introduction is for Charlie Moore. While he’s described as a “hospitality heir”, the 22-year-old is the son of Michael Moore, the head chef and owner of Sydney’s iconic venue O Bar and Dining.

From the get-go, we find out that Charlie is very good friends with Lawson and met Pippa while he was in Europe, but really, we don’t know a whole lot about him.

From vibes alone, he seems like he’d put “entrepreneur” in his Raya bio to describe his NFT.

Made In Bondi wouldn’t be truly authentic without a big muscly beefcake. That’s where model, influencer and ex-athlete Lachlan ‘Lachy’ MacClean comes in. Unlike most of the other cast members, he’s already familiar with the format after appearing on the OG series Made In Chelsea: Sydney.

From the moment he lays his eyes on Emma, he’s transfixed. When he finds out that she’s got a boyfriend, he looks like a downtrodden puppy. He’s giving the sweet himbo in the friend group always begging you to set him up with your hot mates. Sadly for our sweet himbo, he gets stood up. Womp womp!!!

The person (unsuccessfully) hooking him up with her girlies is his former Made In Chelsea: Sydney co-star Isabella Cicero. She’s a 31-year-old model who instantly gives off big sister vibes. Maybe it’s the fact that she’s done this kind of thing before, or that she’s trying to set up a 22-year-old with her mate.

Every friendgroup needs a himbo… …and a mumma bear!!!

Jai Kaldor

Jai Kaldor seems like my kinda gal. The 27-year-old is a talent manager who locks in drinks with Emma the moment she meets her to discuss business. In other words, she’s a hustler who goes after what she wants!!!!

From episode one, I can tell that she’s brash, bold and about to cause a stir. I like her.

Also, after a quick social media stalk, it turns out that Jai’s aunty is none other than Aussie television star Bridie Carter. Do with that information what you will!!!

Paul Versace and Billy Daniels

Paul Versace. Harley Christie and Billy Daniels.

Paul Versace is a 31-year-old stylist and business owner who the cast turn to for all their styling needs. In the first episode, we learn that he only recently came out two years ago. Now, he’s ready to find the one and settle down. Paul seems like the wholesome one of the group, the romantic, the sweet pea. The kind of guy who loves the finer things in life and is willing to work for it.

While we barely get to meet PR agent Billy Daniels, he was introduced to the show by Paul. He’s the guy in the group who isn’t afraid to call it like he sees it. I just know he’d have my back if I got into an argument with a man who pushed in line at Hotel Ravisis, you know?

Final thoughts

Look, I’m a big reality TV girl. I’ve even made a career writing about, interviewing and watching Australian reality television. Despite some cheeky Tweets claiming that Made In Bondi was “already the worst show of the year” and featured a group of “insufferable wankers”, I don’t agree with that critique at all.

The production of the show was great and I loved how it put emphasis on the stunning landscapes that Sydney has to offer.

Interestingly, Made In Bondi is probably the only reality show on television in 2024 that won’t cop shit for having an all-white cast. After all, it feels like a true reflection of Bondi onscreen— excessively white.

If you’re a fan of Made In Chelsea or old-school reality TV like The Hills or Laguna Beach, it’s my expert opinion that you’ll like Made In Bondi.

You can watch Made In Bondi on Channel Seven or 7Plus.