10 Luxury Father’s Day Gift Ideas If You Wanna Rally The Siblings & Treat The Man

Dads, how good are they?! If you’re keen to spoil the old boy this Father’s Day, we have a few ideas on what you can get him — especially if he’s a bougie boy. We always associate Mother’s Day with luxury gifts, but what about dear old Dad? Doesn’t he deserve a little bit of luxury too?!

Of course, he does! So naturally we’ve created a guide to help you find some of the best luxury Father’s Day gifts that you’ll absolutely need to rally the siblings (and maybe even mum) to chip in for. From exercise bikes and smartwatches to robot lawnmowers and pizza ovens, you’re bound to find something that’ll tickle Dad’s fancy right here.

Just don’t let decision paralysis get the best of you and order ASAP because Father’s Day is almost here.

The Best Luxury Father’s Day Gift Ideas

Peloton Bike

If the old boy is in his athletic era, team up with the siblings to give him some at-home workout equipment. We love the cult-famous Peloton Bike! Don’t think that just because it’s a bike cycling is all Dad can do. A Peloton membership gives you full access to a range of workouts from stretching and meditation to strength, cardio and real-time classes.

Shop Peloton, $2,145

ECOVACS GOAT Robot Lawn Mower

A robot lawn mower? Enough said.

Shop ECOVACS, $2,995
luxury Father's Day Gifts

City Cave Voucher

We consider this option as Dad’s version of a spa day. A voucher to City Cave could unlock a float, a sauna, or a massage as a little treat for Dad.

Shop City Cave Gift Vouchers, from $45

Samsung The Freestyle Portable Projector  

For the Dad who’s in his cinephile era, Samsung’s new Freestyle Portable Projector is perf. Dad can create an instant big screen experience, wherever he likes with this baby. It features up to 100 inches of crystal clear picture quality, an inbuilt 360 speaker and a simple rotating design so he can create a sick setup almost anywhere.

Shop Samsung, $999 (usually $1,299)
luxury Father's Day Gifts

Gozney Roccbox

Does the old boy fancy himself a bit of a chef? If the answer is yes, then we recommend buying him a portable pizza oven. The Gozney Roccbox comes highly recommended. Plus, he can take it camping with him.

Shop Gozney, $639.99 (usually $799.99)

DIPTYQUE Tam Dao EDP 75ml

If Dad’s a cologne man, he’s going to froth a little gift from DIPTYQUE. This particular scent smells like sandalwood, cedar, coriander, ginger and amber. So it’s a nice woody fragrance without being too overpowering.

Shop DIPTYQUE, $298
luxury Father's Day Gifts

Apple AirPods Max – Space Grey

Apple’s Airpod Max headphones are another Luxury Father’s Day gift idea worth rallying the siblings for.

Shop Apple, $726.55

Samsonite Upscape 3-Piece Set

For the Dad that’s always travelling, a new luggage set. This one from Samsonite is the perfect gift idea, it includes a 75cm suitcase, a 55cm ​carry-on suitcase and a toiletry kit.

Shop Samsonite, $850
luxury Father's Day Gifts

Hibiki Harmony Whisky 700mL

If Dad loves a tipple or two of whiskey, he’ll appreciate this bottle of Hibiki Harmony Whisky from Japan.

Shop Hibiki, $199

Garmin Epix Pro

Watches give huge Dad energy, and this Garmin one has everything he needs to go full Father mode. It has a 16-day (!!!) battery life, a built-in flashlight, training features, workout tracking, health features and smart connection.

Shop Garmin Epix Pro, $1,849
luxury Father's Day Gifts

If you’re working with a budget, you might wanna head over here to where we’ve rounded up a bunch of affordable Father’s Day gift ideas.

Want More Father’s Day Gift Ideas?

