Victoria’s Assistant Police Commissioner Luke Cornelius has gone off on anti-lockdown protesters, so-called “sovereign citizens” and various others of a similar ilk, labelling these movements as “batshit crazy nonsense” during a press conference.

The Assistant Commissioner was addressing the media following the arrest of a 76-year-old Windsor man, who was allegedly helping to organise an anti-lockdown protest rally, which was to take place in the Melbourne CBD on September 5.

He slammed the planned protest as “utterly selfish” and added:

“We will be taking further action over the course of the next week in the lead-up to the protest as we identify other organisers and will be taking action against them. We will be taking action against anyone who turns up on the day to participate.”

Cornelius, who clearly didn’t come to fuck around, the proceeded to unload unload on COVID conspiracy theories and related business. Taking aim at the various Karens and Petes who have used the pandemic as an opportunity to spread conspiracy theories online, he said:

“The tinfoil hat-wearing brigade are alive and well out there in our community and they are taking every opportunity to leverage the current situation to serve their own ridiculous notions about so-called sovereign citizens, about constitutional issues about how 5G is going to kill your grandkids.” He continued: “It’s just crazy, it’s batshit crazy nonsense. People need to wake up to themselves because the wider community is awake to you and you need to stop it.” You can see him in action below: