In what can only have resulted in the worst case of hangxiety known to man, a guy in Japan lost a USB which held the personal data of an entire city. And to make things even worse they lost the USB after work drinks. It certainly puts getting too bevved and crying on your boss into perspective I guess.

The incident happened in the city of Amagasaki. The government for the city of Amagasaki released a statement where it fessed up to the whole messy sitch.

Basically, the person in question was a private contractor who had a USB chockablock full of data for literally everyone in the city. That’s more than 465,000 people for the record.

That data included stuff like bank account deets, addresses, birthdays and names of every city resident.

According to 9News, the man transferred all the data onto the USB on Tuesday but then couldn’t find it on Wednesday morning after work drinks. He then apparently reported it as lost property with the local police.

You’d be getting absolutely roasted on the Slack channel that’s for sure.

Luckily all the data on the USB was encrypted and it was also password locked. So far there’s been no data leak, which is also excellent news. You’d be thanking literally every higher power out there for that one.

9News reported the bloke in question didn’t have permission to transfer the data onto a different electronic device, which is certainly not great. The city also said he should’ve deleted all the data off the USB and deffo should not have been carrying it around personally.

Note to self: if you’ve got a USB full of important data banging around in your backpack, maybe leave it at the office instead of bringing it down the pub.

The bloke did manage to find his bag and USB thanks to his mobile phone company according News.com.au. Phew.

Just imagine you’re already in a truly, truly heinous hoon tomb. Your mouth tastes like a bin, your eyes are crusty, you have at least six follow requests on Instagram. And then, with a slight edge of panic, you remember you still have that USB with a load of Very Important Information. But you can’t find the bag. Good God, you can’t find the bag. This isn’t a dream, it’s waking nightmare. And to make things worse, it’s a bloody Wednesday.

Officials for the city of Amagasaki held a press conference to apologise for the whole situation.

“We deeply regret that we have profoundly harmed the public’s trust in the administration of the city,” an official said per the ABC.

I think we can all learn something from this situation and that’s to never underestimate the sheer chaos of work drinks.