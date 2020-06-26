PEDESTRIAN.TV has partnered with Amazon Prime Video to keep you giggling.

Last week, Rebel Wilson‘s brand spanking new comedy experiment LOL: Last One Laughing launched, and we were immediately swept away by how bloody zany the entire ordeal is.

Within the first minutes of the ep, a dildo-embellished jacket made an appearance, genitalia-inspired heckles were flung and props were adorned from every body part imaginable – it was all a bit like a vivid fever-dream.

So, to throw us further into the comedy-deep end, episode 2 kicked off in a flurry of dick jokes, catapulted (again) by the tremendous dildo jacket. Having grown up as a staunch blink-182 fan, the slight mention of a pee-pee pun sends me into complete stitches, so I was yet again astounded by the restraint each comic displayed here.

Anne Edmonds, who we noted was the undisputed hero of episode one, didn’t wait in pulling out all the stops once again. After the first shock elimination of the ep, she keeps the game’s energy rolling by whipping out a banjo to ad-lib a little ditty about Becky Lucas – seriously, what a multi-faceted Queen.

As the hours start to creep by, sanity becomes a thing of the past and levels of disorder begin to rise. Side note: there’s a lot of 2-minute noodle eating happening in this episode, are comedians notoriously bad cooks? Anyway.

Ed Kavalee returns from the bathroom, playing along with Anne’s claim that he has two assholes, however, the boisterous Sam Simmons steals their thunder immediately, emerging dressed in a Home And Away-esque school girl uniform.

I thought he had pulled out all the stops, until he completely disrobed, entered a blow-up pool and beckoned the others to bathe him in Fanta, all whilst Gregorian chants played. Wild, but truly understandable when you remember that this is what happens when you place this many comics in a room together.

Rolling on to episode 3, Nazeem Hussain proclaims, “It’s not normal at all”, which absolutely sums it up – the fact that a dead pig’s head comes into the picture and it’s not nearly the most random occurrence of the episode says it all.

A total highlight is Anne Edmonds’ (again!) “Aunty Carol” character – she completely embodies the stereotypical bogan-loves a bargain- exhausted type, born on the Mornington Peninsula, who just doesn’t realise how damn inappropriate she is. Once she starts to crack onto Dilruk Jayasinha, multiple players lose it, which is truly what she deserves.

Up in the viewing room, Rebel and the eliminated players are sat in complete stitches watching the action in luscious leather chairs with champers and snacks on hand – this has honestly become my dream binge-watch set up, I mean, who wouldn’t want Joel Creasey‘s commentary on everything you watch to level-up the experience?

By episode 4, Rebel calls out that there’s been some “passive play” within the pantheon. She rules that if she spots anyone flying under the radar again, it’ll mean instant elimination, amping everything up to a new level of disarray.

The constant shots fired at Ed Kavalee‘s failed breakfast radio show are a recurring joke that caught me off guard every time this ep, alongside Frank Woodley’s constant absurdist flailings.

Anne Edmonds provides some insight into how the comp is playing on the comics mentally, admitting that, “No laughter is a failure” before pulling out her Joker card to perform a musical about anal fissures. By the end of it all, Dil states that he is “now a genuinely insane person” – a sentiment I feel probably reverberates for all the players at this point.

You can catch episodes 1 and 2 of LOL: Last One Laughing Australia now, with 3 and 4 dropping today.