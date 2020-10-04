Locky Gilbert has been forced to deny rumours of a split with Irena Srbinovska, after an eagle-eyed Bachelor fan noticed some strange details on his Instagram.

Though the Bachie finale only aired last week, Gilbert has removed any reference to the show from his bio, referring to himself as an ‘adventurer’.

That’s already a bit odd in itself, but then, when he posted a photo of himself promoting a holiday apartment in his home town of Perth, a fan jumped on a particular detail.

“Somethings not right! Can’t tag Irena, I hope you 2 are okay?“, said a follower, along with a series of shocked emojis.

While it’s not clear why this person would want to tag Irena in the post in the first place, but this was enough to start rumours that the pair had split and unfollowed each-other.

Locky Gilbert himself had to step in and say “we are better than ever”, while Irena herself also commented “happy to report that we are still very much in love and together.”

Reality TV blog The Wash later clarified that Irena’s privacy settings were on a “the highest level” at the time, meaning nobody could tag her in anything.

Instagram’s privacy settings have an option allowing users to manually approve all tags, so presumably Irena’s account was set to this at the time, although doesn’t appear to be anymore.

The couple are currently on a NSW road trip together, sharing happy snaps and drone videos of waterfalls and idyllic-looking bushland retreats.