When Lizzo was announced as one of the Splendour In The Grass headliners, festival enthusiasts were rightfully stoked. But, for those (me) who don’t particularly like to splash around in the mud for four days straight, it was a little bit of a bummer. Thankfully, the self-love queen will not only be dancin’ like a CE-ho above the muddy masses, she’ll be kicking off her Australian tour by performing three more big shows across the country in actual stadiums.

Dreams do come true.

The tour kicks off in Perth’s RAC Arena on July 14, followed by Rod Laver Arena in Melbourne on July 17 and wrapping up in Sydney’s Qudos Bank Arena on July 23. She then heads to Auckland to perform at Spark Arena on July 26.

To add more fuel to the fire, Lizzo is being supported by Australian raper and sweetheart, Tkay Maidza. And hoenstly, I can’t think of a better act to hype us up for Lizzo like Tkay, who is an incredible performer in her own right.

The last time Lizzo toured Australia was 2020 and she quickly sold out shows at the Sydney Opera House and Forum Theatre in Melbourne, so I’d get in quick if you want to shake your ass to her dulcet tones.

Ticket presale begins for American Express Card Members at 11am on Friday March 24 to the Tuesday March 28. Then, the Live Nation Presale – AKA regular presale – starts at 12pm Tuesday March 28 concluding 10am Wednesday March 29.

Then general public tickets go on sale at bad bitch o’clock 11am Wednesday March 29.

So what are you waiting for? Alert the group chat and start looking for the perfect bedazzled bodysuit STAT.