This story discusses mental illness and bushfire-related trauma. Lifeline has introduced the 13HELP hotline for anyone who made need help during this time. Alternatively, if you are struggling, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14, or the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 if you are having suicidal thoughts. If you are in immediate danger, call 000.

Lifeline has launched a 24/7 mental health hotline with a special focus on bushfire victims after a truly horrific bushfire season.

The news comes after NSW Rural Fire Service Commission Shane Fitzsimmons commented on how emotionally draining this fire season has been.

The bushfire helpline will provide specialised support for thousands of Australians who continue to face the immediate and long-term impacts of the horrific bushfire crisis.

Lifeline will add to their 24/7 hotline by introducing assistance both on-the-ground in bushfire affected areas, and through the provision of a new, specialised phone line.

Shane Fitzsimmons, who has been a prominent figure throughout the bushfire crisis, spoke at the launch of the helpline on Monday afternoon. He said there has been “dark days and dark moments this fire season,” which exemplifies why this service is so important.

Throughout his speech, Fitzsimmons discussed how dealing with the fatalities of six firefighters who died on the job were some of the worst days he’s encountered this season. All of the fallen firefighters will be commemorated in a memorial service on Sunday.

Importantly, Shane Fitzsimmons pointed out that this season has been particularly tough for all of us, urging anyone who feels impacted by the fires to reach out for help. Even if you didn’t lose a house or a loved one, this season has been emotionally draining to say the least, and it’s okay to seek help.

“Some people are feeling guilty that they’re the ones that have actually gone OK through this fire season, so please don’t underestimate the assistance that you might need, that your neighbour might need, your family might need, or a friend might need,” he said, according to SMH.

Fitzsimmons also reflected on how poor mental health services were when he began his career, and how far we’ve come. He also admitted that he personally reaches out for help, and doesn’t feel ashamed to do so, which is a huge win for ending the stigma around mental health treatment.

“I do reach out for help. I am not ashamed at that at all … We are all human, we are all hurt by what’s happened,” he said. “It’s OK to cry, it’s OK to hurt.”

The 13HELP hotline will be available for as long as it is required, and is open to anyone who feels traumatised or impacted by this year’s horrific bushfire crisis.

It’s okay to reach out, there’s no shame in seeking help.