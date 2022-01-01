CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses sexual assault and child abuse.

Lawyers for Virginia Giuffre, the woman who alleges she was sexually assaulted by Prince Andrew, have officially requested medical evidence of his claims that he’s unable to sweat.

For those of you who don’t remember, Prince Andrew gave a now-infamous interview to a BBC program called Newsnight to talk about his relationship with convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

In the interview, he addressed Giuffre’s allegations, including a description she gave of him being super sweaty.

Specifically, she’d told another BBC program called Panorama that Prince Andrew “is the most hideous dancer I’ve ever seen in my life. His sweat was like it was raining basically everywhere”.

In his interview with Newsnight though, Prince Andrew claimed that it was “almost impossible” for him to sweat as the result of an adrenaline overdose he experienced during the Falklands War.

Now, Giuffre’s lawyers – who are suing the Prince for alleged sexual assault and intentional infliction of emotional distress when Giuffre was a teenager – have asked for medical evidence of his inability to sweat.

In a court document, the lawyers said, “if Prince Andrew truly has no documents concerning his communications with [Ghislaine] Maxwell or Epstein, his travel to Florida, New York, or various locations in London, his alleged medical inability to sweat, or anything that would support the alibis he gave during his BBC interview, then continuing with discovery will not be burdensome to him at all.”

The lawyers have also requested access to any documents containing allegations of sexual abuse or allegation of extramarital sex against Prince Andrew.

In response, Prince Andrew’s lawyer Andrew Bretler rejected the request.

He said it was “harassing and seeks confidential and private information and documents that are irrelevant, immaterial and not reasonably calculated to lead to the discovery of admissible evidence”.

According to The Sun, his lawyers also attempted to get the lawsuit thrown out because Giuffre is currently in Australia instead of the US, where the court case will take place. A judge ultimately denied that request.

Earlier this week, Epstein’s long time partner Ghislaine Maxwell was found guilty on five out of six sex trafficking and conspiracy charges.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about sexual violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

If you need mental health support, please call Lifeline on 13 11 14 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.

You can also reach the Suicide Call Back Service on 1300 659 467 or chat online.