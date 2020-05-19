When Sandy Batchelor‘s landlord tried to evict him in the middle of a global pandemic, Batchelor was asked to record a video tour for potential new tenants.

The Scottish actor who lives in London obliged, but in the pettiest yet most badass way possible.

The video shows all the highlights of the property: the garbage bins just outside the window, the door which doesn’t close properly, the ceiling damp and the rat trap.

Our letting agent asked us to make a video of the flat we are basically being forced out of. I wish them the very best of luck. pic.twitter.com/h3fcOw657w — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

He also stuck signs around his house with fairly unsubtle hints not to kick him out, such as “DO NOT RENT THIS FLAT” and “YOU WILL HATE IT HERE”.

One sign even read: “THERE IS A GHOST WHOO!”

Throughout the tour, Batchelor reminded prospective tenants that “all this is coming with us, because the flat comes unfurnished.”

And he doesn’t just mean the bed and sofa. He means, quite literally, everything.

“These plants are all ours, we’ll be dinging them out before we go, the place will end up looking like the Somme,” he added.

2 million people have seen me in my fiancée’s pants. Is *this* the new normal?! — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

The cherry on top is at the very end, when Batchelor turns to a mirror in his fiancee’s undies and says, bluntly: “Don’t vote Tory”.

In just over a day, the video’s already racked up almost seven million views. Almost 80,000 people have retweeted it so far, too.

It’s probably safe to say the landlord’s gotten the message by now, but luckily for Batchelor, he’s got a backup plan.

Not only did heaps of people offer him a place in the responses, but Batchelor says he’s just accepted an offer from some mates for a cheaper (and presumably less haunted) flat.

Thank you, That’s really kind of you! We have a couple of amazing friends who are letting us their flat for way less than we are currently paying! So good eggs all round. — Sandy Batchelor (@sandybatchelor) May 17, 2020

Good eggs all round, indeed. Except that fkn landlord.