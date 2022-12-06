The bloke who shot Lady Gaga‘s dog walker and kidnapped her French bulldogs last year has been sentenced to 21 years in jail. Holy smokes that’s a long time.

The Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office said James Howard Jackson — one of five people charged in connection to the shooting and kidnapping — pleaded no contest to one count of attempted murder, as reported by the ABC.

According to The Washington Post, dog walker Ryan Fischer wasn’t targeted because he works with Lady Gaga. Instead, Jackson and two accomplices — Jaylin White and Lafayette Whaley — cruised around Hollywood looking for French bulldogs, which can sell for thousands of dollars.

Last February, the three men approached Fischer and attempted to steal the three dogs he was walking. A struggle ensued and Jackson shot him in the chest, and then the blokes kidnapped the two pups and fled.

Fischer was seriously wounded in the attack. He recounted the horrifying ordeal in a victim impact statement, which he read to the court on Monday and subsequently shared to Instagram.

“It’s hard to believe that it’s nearing two years since I was taking Asia, Koji and Gustav out for an evening stroll when — in an instant — I suddenly found myself fighting with everything I had to protect those dogs from being stolen,” he wrote.

“But it wasn’t enough: I was beaten, strangled, shot and left to die bleeding out … gasping for my life. And Koji and Gustav were gone.”

After the violent robbery, Lady Gaga offered a US$500,000 (AUD$744,596) reward to anyone who had her Frenchies Koji and Gustav.

The pups were returned unharmed to a Los Angeles police station a few days after the violent robbery by Jennifer McBride. Cops originally didn’t believe she was connected to the crime, however, she was later charged as an accessory alongside Harold White, the father of Jaylin White.

As reported by The Guardian, the DA’s office said Jackson also admitted to inflicting great bodily injury and to a prior strike.

Per The Washington Post, Jackson was accidentally released from jail in April ‘cos of a clerical error but was recaptured a few months later. Bit of a whoopsie doodle.