The Albanese Government is set to introduce legislation into parliament next week to establish a federal ICAC.

The news was confirmed during Question Time on Wednesday, when Attorney-General Mark Dreyfus said he was “looking forward” to introducing the legislation, per The Guardian.

Establishing a federal ICAC was one of Labor’s main election promises. According to the Australian Labor Party (ALP), such a commission would “serve the public by uncovering corruption and ensuring that members of a government, including politicians, are held to account if they engage in corrupt conduct”.

Labor will deliver a powerful, transparent and independent National Anti-Corruption Commission – one with teeth. And we'll do it this year. We need to restore faith in the political system. pic.twitter.com/bX9YZNWSIn — Anthony Albanese (@AlboMP) April 20, 2022

TBH I don’t know how an anti-corruption commission hasn’t been formed at the federal level, considering every Australian state and territory has one.

Oh wait, yes I do: it’s because former Prime Minister Scott Morrison pledged the Coalition would legislate a Commonwealth Integrity Commission — which would’ve operated similarly to an anti-corruption commission — ahead of the 2019 federal election, but it never happened. Funny that!

I know the bar is exceptionally low, but the fact Labor has committed to establishing a federal ICAC is good. I can’t believe I am impressed to see a politician doing the bare minimum, i.e. honour an election promise.

Per The Conversation, Labor’s commission would have the power to “investigate serious and systemic corruption by Commonwealth ministers, public servants, ministerial advisers, statutory office holders, government agencies and MPs”.

It would also have jurisdiction to hold public hearings, which essentially allow parliamentary committees to hear from folks who either have experience or thoughts and feelings in whatever said committee is investigating. This is a solid thing ‘cos it allows people to have a bit more faith and trust in the government.

Other important features of the federal ICAC is that it would carry out its functions independent to the government, and its operations would be subject to external accountability measures. Basically, the corruption watchdog would be watched to make sure it isn’t misbehaving and barking up a storm.

There’s nothing like a gorgeous accountability system to make sure our pollies are doing the right thing, and it’s about bloody time legislation was introduced to make it a reality.