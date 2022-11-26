Well, there you have it: it looks like Labor has officially won the Victorian state election. So Dan Andrews will kick on as Premier.

Nearly half of Victorians got their votes in early, so good job being time efficient with your democratic rights there team.

Both the ABC and 9News have called the election for Labor — though the party has seen some swings against it, including seats being picked up by both The Greens and the Coalition.

The ABC’s election king Antony Green initially said that, “what we can’t see is a pathway for the Coalition to win enough seats to get into government in their own right”.

Green has now projected Labor will govern in the majority.

The Greens, led by Samantha Ratnam, have held the seats of Melbourne, Brunswick and Prahran. The Greens have also won the seat of Richmond from Labor’s Lauren O’Dwyer.

With a number of seats still waiting to be called, perhaps there’ll be echoes of the “greenslide” we saw in the May Federal Election.

There are still plenty of exciting updates to shake out. Don’t worry, we’ll update you as soon as we know what’s what.

Next up will be the NSW State Election which is scheduled for March 25, 2023. The election tomfoolery simply never stops.