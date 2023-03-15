The Bureau of Meteorology has finally declared La Niña over, but its less soggy sister, El Niño is on the way, bringing extremely dry conditions which is just perfect.

It’s been three years since La Niña first started her hellish reign across the country, feat. cooked storms, insane rainfall and devastating floods to most of Aus.

La Niña getting off our backs means we are finally in a neutral phase which is set to bring much calmer autumn and winter months. But the weather hell-scape is unfortunately not over yet, with El Niño set to be entering the chat next summer.

#LaNiña has ended, and the Pacific Ocean is now in a neutral phase – neither La Niña nor El Niño. The Bureau has issued an El Niño WATCH which means there’s around a 50% chance El Niño will develop in 2023. Learn more: https://t.co/raJvaHEx6s pic.twitter.com/xa8EbJrE7v — Bureau of Meteorology, Australia (@BOM_au) March 14, 2023

El Niño brings with it reduced rainfall and extreme heat, drastically increasing the fire danger for Australia’s southeast.

The Bureau of Meteorology (BoM) has said there’s a 50 per cent chance the El Niño weather event will occur by the end of the year.

As per news.com.au, The BoM has issued an El Niño watch, saying, “The frequency of high fire danger ratings and risk of a significant fire danger season in southeast Australia are significantly higher following an El Niño year.”

The last El Niño watch for Australia came in the summer of 2018-2019, which if you don’t recall was right before the devastating bushfires that ripped through NSW, Victoria and SA.

Record floods and hellish rainfall are off the cards but if the El Niño watch is anything to go by, you can expect the next few months to be dry and unprecedentedly warm. Which is kinda just as bad.

Thank you once again Australian weather, you always keep us on our toes.