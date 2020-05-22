The coronavirus pandemic has changed the way we live, upending job security and forcing us to restructure our relations with others. If you’re Australian tennis star Nick Kyrgios, that means putting down your racquet to play Fortnite – and casually telling viewers that you sleep with fans while crushing the pro circuit.

According to the Daily Telegraph, Kyrgios, who appeared alongside Australian Twitch star babztv1 overnight, admitted that he frequently meets with fans. We’re using ‘meets’ very liberally, here.

Here’s what the man said about sleeping with fans, as recorded by the paper:

In all seriousness if I’m not seeing someone it’s a weekly thing.

He also revisited the moment he noticed a spectator while “slicing up” Roger Federer during their 2019 Laver Cup tie. Federer won that one 6-7(5), 7-5, 10-7, by the way, not that his rival seems that fussed about it.

Those were just two of the wondrous tidbits that Kyrgios, the current World #40, expressed on the nearly five-hour-long stream.

If you must know, the man also voiced his love for Grill’d, and appeared to get a laugh out of one commenter calling rival Mischa Zverev‘s career a “joke.”

As the paper points out, all of this chat comes after Kyrgios’ split from fellow player, Russia’s Anna Kalinskaya, earlier this year.

If you want to suss the stream out for yourself, have at it. It’ll probably be a while before you’ll be able to see Kyrgios playing in person, anyway.

