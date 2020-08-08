The owners of Sydney’s Kogarah Bakery have called out the Daily Telegraph for allegedly falsely accusing them of breaking coronavirus protocol.

Nancy Kha, who’s family own the Kogarah Bakery, took to Facebook to plea for support after asserting she hasn’t heard back from the Daily Telegraph after trying to contact them regarding the potentially misleading article.

“My parents own a bakery within the Kogarah area, very creatively named ‘Kogarah Bakery.’ It is a bakery that they have owned and worked tirelessly at for almost two decades, which includes waking up as early as 12am most days, for 7 days a week, to ensure that we have fresh bread everyday for our customers. I have always been appalled by their work hours, and have encouraged them to find more people to help out in the business, to help alleviate their workload, especially as they head into their 50s. They had always said no, citing the importance of saving money where they can, to provide for a better future for my sister and I, an opportunity they weren’t given in their childhood back in villages of Vietnam,” Nancy wrote in the lengthy Facebook post.

“I respected their choice but tried to help out where possible, especially in areas that they can’t do as well due to their lack of English. This was particularly important in the last couple of months, with new legislations and rules coming out for businesses and COVID safety procedures, something that I ensured was actioned and implemented at my parent’s bakery immediately.”

Despite allegedly not having broken COVID safety regulations, the top news story when you search “Kogarah Bakery” now shows the Daily Telegraph’s article.

“So imagine our surprise when it was brought to our attention that the Daily Telegraph had written an article last week titled ‘Kogarah bakery fined over COVID-19 safety fail.’ My parents’ bakery is NOT the bakery within this article, however given the difference in one capital letter; many including our local health authorities have been misled to believe it is.”

It’s important to note that the headline has since been changed but still appears in its original format when searched on Google News.

Although the story clarifies that the bakery in question is located on a different street to Nancy’s family’s business, it’s easy to see how the headline would lead people to believe the story is about Kogarah Bakery.

Furthermore, the story is behind a paywall, thus making it even more difficult for potential customers to clarify that the story in question is about a different bakery in Kogarah.

Throughout her lengthy social media plea, Nancy expressed her fears that her family’s Asian-owned business could face further backlash and scrutiny from the public in the wake of the pandemic.

“This fear has already come into fruition, as I overheard my mum the other day, discussing over the phone how one of our customers, someone who she had been on friendly terms with, advised her to be careful, as people out there are ‘against people who have eyes like her.’ While my mum was able to defend herself, despite her limited capacity to speak fluent English, I can only imagine how much scrutiny she had faced that I had not overheard these last couple of months.”

Thankfully, dozens of customers flocked to the comments section to share their overwhelmingly positive experiences at the bakery, including at least one person who thinks it’s the “best bakery in Kogarah.”