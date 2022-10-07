David ‘Kochie’ Koch has been absolutely rumbled live on air after he tried to make fun of a woman’s husband, not knowing the man had terminal cancer. Nice one, mate.

Kochie was hosting Sunrise (and shouting while doing so, for some reason) with Natalie Barr when the pair interviewed Christine Linn, a woman from South Australia who had just won a cruise. Classic Sunrise antics, amirite?

“Tell us who you’re going to take?” Natalie asked enthusiastically as Christine, clad in a captain’s hat and garland of flowers resembling a Hawaiian lei, answered via video interview.

“I’m going to take my husband,” Christine responded, before Kochie said: “Awww, why?”

I know that reads like a cute “aww” but it definitely sounded patronising. You know, that typical boomer humour where the punchline of the joke is “oh, you actually like your spouse? The person you chose to spend your life with? That person you claim to love and hold dear? That’s weird.”

It doesn’t look like the joke landed though because Christine, after giving an awkward laugh and pausing for several seconds, answered: “Because he’s got terminal cancer.”

And that is the exact moment Kochie’s soul left his body. Watch it below.

she gagged him a bit pic.twitter.com/aZsyNI3ABT — sam (@samxmcgowan) October 6, 2022

Now THAT is a man who knows he fucked up.

Listen to that final “aww”. The way his spine instantly caved in, unable to bear the burden of the intense cringe he had subjected himself to… *chef’s kiss* delicious. I feast on the humiliation of men.

You just know Kochie will wake up in cold sweats years from now, remembering the moment he made a woman defend her husband by disclosing his cancer diagnosis live on air. Or at least, I hope he does. Mostly because it’s funny to think about.

This certainly wasn’t the first, nor will it be the last, time Australian breakfast TV hosts have embarrassed themselves beyond redemption.

Remember that time Samantha Armytage and Kochie conducted such a terrible interview with Sex & The City‘s Kristin Davis that they received international backlash for being “bimbos”?

Or when Ally Langdon said “cooch” live on Today and it made it onto James Corden‘s show?

And don’t even get me started on Karl Stefanovic and the time he was roasted twice on his own show.

Aussie TV hosts stop being embarrassing as fuck challenge.