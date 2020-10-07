You may remember that last month there was a whole drama between Gladys Berejiklian and John Barilaro over some koalas, which was dubbed the ‘koala war’ by SMH. Barilaro almost ended the Coalition, Berejiklian was pretty fkn pissed, it was a whole moment.

Finally, the so-called koala war has come to an end, and my God is it a peaceful end indeed. In case you want to catch up on the entire koala saga that plagued NSW for a good week, I did a full explainer that you can catch right here.

The newly proposed bill, which was gorgeously dubbed the ‘Blinky Bill’, looked to restrict construction around koala habitats, which are consistently being fucked over by deforestation. Now that John Barilaro (who was the main roadblock for the original bill) is on personal leave, some decisions could finally be made.

Ministers got together to agree on a few changes to the original policy, and it looks like a big win for the koalas in the end.

Acting Deputy Premier Paul Toole, who is standing in for Barilaro, made a statement to the press about how the brand new agreement has now made it so the State Environmental Planning Policy (SEPP) no longer interferes with farmers and their work. Now they can carry about their business “without getting weighed down in green tape”, which was Barilaro’s main concern in the beginning.

“Farmers face enough uncertainty with seasonal conditions and volatile markets,” Toole said.

“It is critical they have certainty around rules that apply to their farming practices as they bounce back from bushfires and drought.”

READ MORE Chris Hemsworth Released 11 Tassie Devils Onto Mainland Australia For First Time In 3,000 Yrs

The brand new agreement that marks the end of the koala war will help to keep 123 species of trees which are critical to the survival of our favourite Aussie animal. Not only are these trees sources of food for the cuddly critters, but they also act as vital sources of habitat which are necessary for koala survival.

Planning and Public Spaces Minister Rob Stokes told the media that this new structure had finally “hit the mark.”

“Last night’s resolution demonstrates that there are often important robust and passionate discussions as part of the decision-making process,” he said.

“The koala is an iconic Australian animal and saving it from extinction in the wild is the goal of this policy.”

He is indeed correct, the koala is iconic, and we’re just glad they’ll now get the protection they deserve.