A koala and a kangaroo have kicked off a brawl with each other in what has to be one of the most Australian fights ever. Look, I’m not going to sit here and pick sides, but the kangaroo definitely started it.

In the video first posted by 7NEWS, a kangaroo can be spotted jumping its way over to a koala to pick a fight on North Stradbroke Island, which sits just off Queensland’s east coast.

After a little scrap, the koala then decides that he wants none of this action, and runs away. If you’ve never seen a koala run, here is your chance, it is utterly cute.

Thankfully both animals leave the tiff unharmed, because we all know that kangaroos can pack a punch.

You can take a peek at 7NEWS’ footage of the brawl below.

Is this the most Australian thing ever? A kangaroo has been caught on camera trying to take on a koala on North Stradbroke Island, off Queensland's east coast, over the weekend. https://t.co/TWh1KQycs4 #7NEWS pic.twitter.com/y84cWK48hm — 7NEWS Sydney (@7NewsSydney) October 26, 2020

Somebody tell the kangaroos that the koalas have been through enough this year, with the whole koala war and everything that just wrapped up in NSW.

Let’s just have a sliver of peace as close out the year. No more fighting, please and thank you.