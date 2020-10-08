Mates, this is one of those rare Run Don’t Walk deals. A gut-buster of a deal. Something you’ll tell the grandkids about, if they’re weird little units who get impressed by 50+ year old deals. Ever wanted to gussy up your kitchen with a fancy appliance but lacked the cash to do it? Today’s the day for you, baby. Kogan is currently running a super limited time deal on KitchenAid food processors that’ll have one in your hot little hands for a truly eye-watering $300 off RRP. That is…. a deal. No two ways about it.

Kogan’s in the middle of their fairly gargantuan Break The Internet sale with all manner of bibs and bobs on the table for cheap.

But it’s the KitchenAid food processor that’s the current pick of the bunch.

The super sleek-lookin’ bit of bench filler usually goes for a hefty $499, but the current deal yeets that price tag down to the much more affordable $199.

One hundred and ninety nine dollars. For a full on, no fooling, actual bit of KitchenAid. Mates, that? That’s the good stuff. You love to see that.

The image conscious among you will be happy to know that there are two colour variants on offer in the deal: Onyx Black and classic White.

KitchenAid Classic Food Processor, Onyx Black – $199

KitchenAid Classic Food Processor, White – $199

The kicker here is that the deal is only available for the next three hours, and is only open to the first 500 hungry punters through the virtual door. So if you’re reading this and you’re keen, bloody… get to clickin’.

There’s a truly massive stack of other stuff on offer at the moment as part of Kogan’s broader Break The Internet sale, and you can get across everything involved in that right here.

Realistically though, imagine blending up a bloody great big soup in that fancy lookin’ thing. Imagine heaving out your standard mirepoix with that sleek boy. Imagine blitzing together some absolutely banging homemade hummus in that stylish sonofabitch.

You’d be absolutely laughing, if that were you. A kitchen more powerful than you ever could’ve imagined. Hell yeah.

