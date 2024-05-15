Ahhh, King Charles III, noted [redacted], descendant of a long line of [redacted], alleged [redacted] eater, [redacted] and apparent man. It would truly take someone with a certain… skill to paint him accurately. Fortunately for us, a fresh pic of the King bathed in blood / the fires of hell has emerged, and it is truly something to behold.

British artist Jonathan Yeo unveiled his King Charles painting today and the internet has had a field day. Why? Well because the picture depicts the man wreathed in the flames of hell looking like he’s about to declare war on the archangels.

“HM King Charles III” by Jonathan Yeo.

Yeo has painted celebrities like Nicole Kidman and Paris Hilton in the past, except if you look at those paintings (especially Kidman’s), you’ll notice the subject is depicted rather flatteringly, bathed in angelic light.

The artist was commissioned to paint then-Prince Charles back in 2020 to commemorate his 50 years as a member of The Drapers’ Company, a philanthropic institution that started up in the Middle Ages. If only Charles joined as a member back then, he’d have so many more members points than he does today.

“It was a privilege and pleasure to have been commissioned by The Drapers’ Company to paint this portrait of His Majesty The King, the first to be unveiled since his Coronation,” he said in a statement.

“When I started this project, His Majesty The King was still His Royal Highness The Prince of Wales, and much like the butterfly I’ve painted hovering over his shoulder, this portrait has evolved as the subject’s role in our public life has transformed.

“I do my best to capture the life experiences etched into any individual sitter’s face.”

Apparently one of those life experiences was visiting the gates of hell and challenging Lucifer to a duel of wits.

Folks immediately took to Twitter to mock the painting for all it’s worth, and the reactions are simply gorgeous.

I am simply impressed at how many humourous ways there are to describe a hellish portrait of a king.

Others dropped the hell comparison completely and recalled Charles’ unsavoury comments about lusting to be a tampon.

The pic of King Charles will be displayed at Drapers’ Hall starting from late August. See you i̶n̶ ̶h̶e̶l̶l̶ there!