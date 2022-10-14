Kim Kardashian‘s The System: The Case of Kevin Keith has topped Spotify’s charts in the week since its release, but not everyone is impressed with her foray into true crime. Survivors of the 1994 shooting at the centre of the podcast’s investigation have slammed Kim for not contacting them while working on the show.

ICYMI, Kevin Keith was convicted and imprisoned for the murder of Marichell Chatman, her four-year-old daughter Marchae, and her aunt Linda Chatman. The family died during a shooting at their home in Bucyrus, Ohio, in 1994.

Keith has maintained his innocence since his imprisonment 28 years ago and Kim believes him. Quanita and Quentin Reeves — siblings who survived the triple homicide Kevin Keith was convinced and imprisoned for — disagree.

The two, who were four and six years old at the time of the shooting, told the Daily Mail they were stunned when Kim launched The System because they had never even heard of it.

“She did not contact us, not one time,” Quentin, who is now in his thirties, said.

“If Kim Kardashian wants to get involved, she should come and meet us face-to-face.”

Quanita said they “should have been the first call” as victims of the shooting.

“Kevin gets to sit in jail and become a celebrity. Meanwhile we’re out here dealing with this our entire lives… it’s crazy.”

Quentin and Quanita were shot in the stomach that night and survived. They insist Keith was their attacker.

“We saw it with our own eyes,” Quentin continued.

“You don’t forget something like that. I don’t care what Kim Kardashian says — Kevin did it.

“Why doesn’t Kim Kardashian come out here to Ohio? She doesn’t want to hear from us.

“She wants to get him out to make her look better… that’s the truth.”

I heard about this case 3 years ago and have been questioning it ever since. Join me to learn more about Kevin Keith’s story on my new podcast, The System🎙Listen now, only on @Spotify. New episodes every Monday. https://t.co/1TYi1yQFnp pic.twitter.com/apmmIT36zS — Kim Kardashian (@KimKardashian) October 3, 2022

He said that despite being only four years old when he was attacked, he remembers it clearly.

“It’s been a long time but I can still remember what the place looked like. I could draw it,” he said.

“That’s what makes it seem so hard. They don’t account for that. They don’t care how this makes us feel.

“He did it. I was there. How could you forget something like that?”

The pair said they were only contacted on the day The System went live producer of the show Lori Rothschild Ansaldi who wanted to give them a heads up.

While neither Kim nor Ansaldi responded to Daily Mail’s request for comment, co-producers Tenderfoot TV and Big City TV issued a statement to TMZ.

‘The production team of The System made multiple attempts to reach out to the Reeves siblings. At the time, they decided not to share their story and requested we no longer contact them,” they said.

“We respected their decision and gave them privacy. If they have reconsidered, we welcome them to sit down for the podcast at any time.”

The case of Kevin Keith is a messy one.

Witness statements said he entered the house and nervously asked for a drink multiple times before he raised his gun to the ceiling and told everyone to get on the ground.

The Reeeve’ said they knew him because he hung around with their father, so that’s how they recognised him.

Their cousin Rudel was a police informant who snitched on Keith regarding a drug bust, so the prosecution argued he came to the house to exact revenge but found the family instead.

However, Kevin Keith insists he was at his aunt’s house at the time, and multiple people have confirmed his alibi.

Kim Kardashian said there was “no evidence” linking Keith to the crime aside from eye witness statements. Her podcast produced police reports which show Quanita identified the shooter as her father’s friend “Bruce” before she identified Kevin Keith.

She has since said she was “confused” because of the chaos of the situation, and that naming Bruce was a mistake.

Keith was never questioned by police and Kim argues he never had a fair trial.

You can listen to The System on Spotify.