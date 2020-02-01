15-year-old Kent Yamazaki, a rising star of Australian tennis, died tragically this week after collapsing during a training session in Nepal.
According to Tennis WA, Yamazaki was preparing for an ITF event when he fell unconscious, and hit his head on the court. Tragically, he could not be revived.
The teen was remembered as a favourite among his peers and was beloved for his “hard work, graciousness and positivity.” Tennis WA went on to say:
“Kent was known for his infectious smile and genuine love of the game. He was a true gentleman on and off the court, and his passion and incredible work ethic saw him rise through the ranks and reach great heights in his tennis career, representing WA proudly at many National events. Kent was also a dedicated State League Player and a regular competitor on the WA Tournament scene. Most recently, he was a part of the winning Applecross Senior High School Team that won the National Championships in Albury.”
The Alexander Park Tennis Club also paid tribute to Kent Yamazaki.
“Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the court,” they said in a post to Instagram.
RIP.
View this post on Instagram
Hello Members. Many of you will now have heard the terrible news of the passing yesterday of one of our young club members, 15 year old Kent Yamazaki. A rising star in the making, Kent was preparing for an ITF event in Nepal when he fell unconscious, hitting his head on the court. Tragically, he didn’t regain consciousness. Kent came to us last year from Mt Lawley Tennis Club to train and play in our State Grade squad. Having represented WA in a number of National events, he was already an integral member of our Men’s Division 2 team. Just a couple of weeks ago it was wonderful to see Kent win the U16 APTC Summer Gold tournament on our own courts. Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the court. Today, we are mourning a tragic loss. As a club and broader tennis community, it’s important we look out for and support one another, particularly those who played alongside Kent whether through school, tournaments or league. Our thoughts and prayers go out to Tomio and Kimie, and all of Kent’s family and friends. He will be sadly missed…. Greg Hutchinson Patron on behalf of Alexander Park Tennis Club . . . #tenniswesternaustralia #tenniswest #alexanderparktennisclub #aptc #tennis #perthlife #tenniswest #perthtennis #perthtennisclubs #tennisaustralia #perthsportslife #thetennisproacademy #mountlawley #northperthlocal #mytennisclub #northperthcafe @tenniswest_leagues_tournaments @tennis_wa