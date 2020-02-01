15-year-old Kent Yamazaki, a rising star of Australian tennis, died tragically this week after collapsing during a training session in Nepal.

According to Tennis WA, Yamazaki was preparing for an ITF event when he fell unconscious, and hit his head on the court. Tragically, he could not be revived.

The teen was remembered as a favourite among his peers and was beloved for his “hard work, graciousness and positivity.” Tennis WA went on to say:

“Kent was known for his infectious smile and genuine love of the game. He was a true gentleman on and off the court, and his passion and incredible work ethic saw him rise through the ranks and reach great heights in his tennis career, representing WA proudly at many National events. Kent was also a dedicated State League Player and a regular competitor on the WA Tournament scene. Most recently, he was a part of the winning Applecross Senior High School Team that won the National Championships in Albury.”

The Alexander Park Tennis Club also paid tribute to Kent Yamazaki.

“Known for his infectious smile, humility and grace, he will be remembered as a true champion on and off the court,” they said in a post to Instagram.

RIP.