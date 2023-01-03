A UK man says he is “physically and psychologically” damaged after eating 124 kebabs in a month for charity. You don’t say, brother.

Des Breakey from Manchester set out to eat four kebabs a day throughout the month of December, successfully completing his self-appointed “kebabathon” challenge on New Year’s Eve.

Des-pite the fact this challenge sounds like a gorgeous excuse to feast on God’s favourite meal, the humble kebab, Breakey says it completely ruined not just his body, but his mind as well. Makes sense honestly, there’s barely a single fruit or veg to find in those deliciously meaty meals.

“I have enjoyed it, but it’s hurt me physically. I’ve felt like crap. I’m not getting any fruit, no vegetables, and no nutrition. I couldn’t eat anything else,” he told The Mirror.

“It was a breeze for the first two weeks. But the last two weeks it got a bit messy, not just physically but psychologically as well.”

I truly do not want to know what horrors a meaty kebab can do to the brain after you ingest 124 of them. Let alone the relationship between your anoos and the dunny.

Last year a man set out to eat a roast chook every day for 40 days, but at least he mixed in a carrot every now and then.

“It’s very much an accomplishment. I appreciate the support. But I’m not doing it again. This is my final dance. I’m now retiring.”

Breakey became somewhat known as a kebab king after downing 60 chilli-soaked doner kebabs in a single month in 2020. Leaping from 60 kebabs to 124 in the same span of days is something nobody asked for, but hey, he managed to raise £1,000 (AU$1,768) for charity.

“There was pressure on getting there — I had to do it. I couldn’t let them down,” said Breakey.

“But to be honest, I’m already planning to go out with my mates next week. I’ll never stop eating kebabs.”

Maybe order the pub salad? Or even the schnitty for some variance? I fear you may soon turn into a meat kebab.

According to Breakey he even ate four kebabs for Chrissy dinner instead of the delicious feast made by his loved ones.

“I was starving myself all day at work. I would finish at 5pm, and then I would be eating four kebabs,” he said.

“Sometimes I would be eating them in my mate’s car, some on the fly. The quickest I did it in was an hour and a half.

“I had kebabs for Christmas. I went to my mum’s. I love prawn cocktails as a starter, so I was gutted. But I didn’t want to give in. I was always going to do it.”

I’m not gonna lie, I’m craving a meaty doner kebab now. Psychological damage here I COME!