Karen’s Diner has apologised after a family visiting the Westfield Chermside venue in Brissy experienced some truly cooked treatment. Like, I know the objective of Karen’s Diner is to be “offensive” but good lord, this is several steps too far.

Queensland dad Stacey Howard told The Courier Mail that he and his fam visited during the restaurant’s supposed “child friendly” hours.

On the Karen’s Diner website, it says people under age 16 must come with a guardian. The company encourages “anyone under the age of 18 to attend prior to 5pm”.

But according to Howard, a waiter came over to his 14-year-old daughter who was doing a Facebook live.

“This young guy came up and said, ‘are you on OnlyFans you tart? — here’s some content for you’ and he pretended to wank himself off and jizz on the table,” Howard said.

This is so many levels of deeply offensive, inappropriate and not at all funny.

The same waiter then allegedly called Howard a “pedo”.

“My daughter sat on my lap because she was concerned and he said, ‘What are you, a pedo?’, ‘Are you all having sex with each other?’,” Howard told The Courier Mail.

Put simply: what the actual fuck?

Howard described the whole sitch as “just vulgar”.

“We are a pretty out there family and don’t mind a bit of banter and a bit of a laugh but it got to the point that it was just vulgar,” he said.

“My daughter and my mother-in-law were just sitting there dumbfounded.

“It got that uncomfortable that we just stood up and left.”

Fair enough TBH — no burger is worth that.

In a statement shared with PEDESTRIAN.TV Karen’s Diner apologised for the whole grim situation. The company also said the incident was currently being investigated.

“We have strict guidelines in place for both staff and customers, so we were really disappointed to learn of this incident that occurred on Sunday. We have a thorough vetting, training and audit program at Karen’s Diner,” the company said.

“The actions of this particular staff member are inexcusable and are against everything we believe in as a brand. We wholeheartedly apologise to the family that experienced this incident and have done so directly.

“We are putting tighter training protocols in place immediately to ensure something like this never happens again.”

Yeah, you’d bloody hope so!