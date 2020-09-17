Kanye West has been temporarily banned from Twitter after intentionally doxxing a Forbes journalist in a tweet that called him a “white supremacist.”

In his most recent Twitter meltdown, which included a now-viral video of him pissing on a Grammy, West also called out Forbes journalist Randall Lane.

“If any of my fans want to call a white supremacist … this is the editor of Forbes,” he tweeted, alongside Lane’s personal phone number. He did not elaborate on why he was accusing Lane of white supremacy.

Lane is the editor of Forbes Magazine, and the chief content officer of Forbes Media. PEDESTRIAN.TV does not suggest that Lane is a white supremacist.

Twitter has since hidden the post, which violated their terms of service, and blocked Kanye from making any further tweets until he logs on and deletes it. However, it amassed at least 28,000 likes before it was removed, with countless users sharing proof of calling or texting Lane.

Senior tech journalist Oliver Darcy pointed out the fact that Yeezy’s account had been locked, explaining that it is Twitter’s policy to hide tweets that breach their policies and seize the account until the user deletes it.

“Twitter is requiring Kanye West to remove a tweet sharing private info about Randall Lane (which Twitter has hidden from public view for now) to regain access to his account. Until then, he cannot tweet,” Darcy wrote.

Also, FWIW, this is how Twitter always enforces its rules. The company hides tweets that break its rules from public view, and locks the account until the owner logs on and removes the tweet. — Oliver Darcy (@oliverdarcy) September 16, 2020

According to their website, this serves as a warning, but if a user does this a second time, their account will be permanently suspended.

“The first time you violate this policy, we will require you to remove this content. We will also temporarily lock you out of your account before you can Tweet again. If you violate this policy again after your first warning, your account will be permanently suspended.”

At the time of publishing, the tweet says it has been “deleted by the author”, but it is unclear if West has regained access to his account.

More to come.