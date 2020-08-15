Thanks for signing up!

Today in the life of Kanye West, we’re talking about emojis. Lonely emojis, to be specific.

In the least controversial Twitter rant he’s had recently, Yeezy asked the question that’s on the tip of all of our tongues: why is there so many lonely emojis?

There’s so many lonely emojis man — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

After reminding us of the fact that many emojis simply don’t get the respect they deserve, he pointed out a number of them that we’ve been sleeping on.

I mean, why is nobody using this puffer jacket emoji to reference Dan Andrews’ iconic North Face jacket? From this moment on, this emoji will now be known as the Dan Andrews jacket emoji. Thank you for your cooperation.

???? so when is this emoji appropriate ? — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

Or this royal guard emoji? I’ve not no idea when you’d use it but we’re absolutely sleeping on it. Justice for the royal guard emoji.

Why people don’t never use this????‍♂️ This emoji is a person too — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

But the real icing on the cake here is that it appears future president Kanye West does not know what an oyster is.

???? apple … what is this ? — ye (@kanyewest) August 15, 2020

But in his defence, I don’t think anyone knows what this one is.