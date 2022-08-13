In the most Australian news you’ve read all day, a kangaroo has attempted to break into the Russian Embassy down under.

CCTV spotted the marsupial as it unintentionally attempted to pour gasoline on already tense diplomatic relations between Russia and the rest of the Western world.

ROO SPY: The Russian Embassy has released CCTV of a kangaroo attack on the government organisation in Australia.



The not-so-sneaky attempt to infiltrate the embassy was quickly quashed after the roo realised it couldn't fit through the gate.#9News pic.twitter.com/jlrU5AA1zZ — 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) August 12, 2022

After approximately 30 seconds of banging against the metal fence, the kangaroo got bored and bounced off down the street. Presumably, it had more important things on the day’s agenda than committing an unauthorised border crossing.

The video could very easily inspire the plot line for the next Mission Impossible movie which will inevitably be set in the land down under.

Tom Cruise? More like Tom “Guava” Cruise(r).

The Russian Embassy’s Twitter account was quick to confirm that “no one got hurt” in the roo break in. Perhaps a little ironic considering certain current global events.

Also, is it just me or have kangaroos entered their peak chaos era recently?

Back in June, the world began to doubt if Australia was a real place again after another viral kangaroo boxing video. For the record, I’m still not convinced it’s a real place. There’s something suspect about those koalas…

READ MORE Peep This Adorable Video Of A Kangaroo Named Harry Boarding A Flight In The US

News outlets from across the globe such as Fox, TMZ, and The Sun picked up the story and TBH fair enough. It proves all the stereotypes right. We do, apparently just punch on with the native animals all day?

In August of 2021, a stampede of kangaroos hopped past an unwitting person who was just minding their own business.

“Just in case I die here, there’s a stampede of kangaroos coming for me,” the woman said as the troop of kangaroos came jumping directly towards her.

Truly the stuff of nightmares.