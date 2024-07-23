Kamala Harris’ Brat Memes Cause Chaos For Confused CNN Panel Who Don’t Know Charli XCX

As Vice President Kamala Harris kicks off her campaign for the presidency, one stylistic choice on her social media pages has sent the news-world into a tizzy as they try and decipher the hidden code in the words “Kamala is brat”, an obvi reference to Charli XCX’s viral new era.

With President Joe Biden dropping out of the presidential race due substantial doubt he could win the election, the 81-year-old endorsed his VP as his pick for the Democrat candidate.

Biden’s decision to pull out provided some much-needed momentum to the Democrat’s campaign, with a record-breaking total of $81 million (USD) in donations to the Harris campaign being made in the 24 hours since the announcement.

And though Kamala Harris may not be the official Democrat candidate just yet, she’s certainly brought a (relatively) youthful dose of energy to the campaign that did not exist when it was between Biden and Donald Trump.

One of those youthful aspects has been Harris’ campaign leaning into the branding of Charli XCX’s brat album and aesthetic, after the singer seemingly endorsed the 59-year-old VP online.

kamala IS brat — Charli (@charli_xcx) July 22, 2024

Charli’s endorsement of Harris as brat sparked a wave of TikTok edits of the politician. I can’t tell if they were created by political staffers trying to drum up the youth vote, or made by actual young people who thought they were funny, but either way, they kinda slap.

As well as the barrage of bratty Kamala memes online, the campaign page KamalaHQ also changed its banner photo to a parody of the brat album cover.

She’s so Julia. Source: KamalaHQ X.

However, this aesthetic change has caused confusion for some folks, who are only just learning that 2024 is a Brat Summer.

CNN panellists lose it over Kamala brat meme

In what has to be one of the most unintentionally hilarious news panel segments ever, a cast of journalists on CNN’s program The Lead with Jake Tapper tried to explain to their viewers — and each other — what it means to be ‘brat’.

After explaining that Harris has changed her socials, Tapper asked journalist Jamie Gangel for insight on this attempt from the Harris campaign to appeal to Gen Z, and the entire panel descends into chaos.

“First of all… I am supposed to say ‘That’s brat,’” said Gangel. “And for those who are not in the know the way I am, that is a cool thing.”

The 69-year-old reporter then goes on to lightheartedly explain all that she knows about what it means to be brat.

“It has a colour,” she said, holding up a piece of paper featuring the shade of green we’ve all come to identify with.

And then to cap things all off, she read out an interview from Charli where the singer explained what it means to be brat.

“I have brought some notes because I knew you would want a definition. Okay here we go,” Gangel began.

“Charli XCX — who I do know — quote brat: ‘You’re just that girl who is a little messy and likes to party and maybe says some dumb things sometimes.’ End quote.”

Despite Gangel’s clinical delivery of Charli’s definiton, the panel still couldn’t understand what brat meant.

“So is the idea that we’re all kind of ‘brat’, and Vice President Harris is ‘brat’? I don’t know,” Tapper asked.

Thankfully fellow panellist Kaitlan Collins came in with the answer for him.

“You aspire to be brat, Jake, you don’t just become brat,” she said.

“You have to try,” added Gangel.

“Okay, I will aspire to be brat,” pledged Tapper.

CNN talks about Kamala Harris and her ‘brat’ themed campaign. pic.twitter.com/LuuUHhJZ6Q — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) July 22, 2024

All in all, an incredibly chaotic interview that shows how desperately young people are needed in the media to explain young people things.

Regardless, the decision from Kamala Harris’ team to lean into this Gen Z trend for her marketing online has resulted in unprecedented support from younger voters — which is a voter base that the Democrats desperately need to capitalise on if they hope to beat the Republicans in November’s election.

Kamala Harris is currently the front runner to be selected as the Democrat candidate, however it is likely that the party will not confirm her candidacy until the Democrat National Convention in August.

In the meantime, Kamala IS brat.

[Image: CNN/Getty]