Justin Timberlake’s Attorney Will ‘Vigorously Defend’ The Trolls Star Against DWI Allegations

Justin Timberlake‘s attorney Edward Burke Jr. has spoken out two days after the pop star was arrested for driving while intoxicated.

Speaking to TMZ, Burke said that he “looks forward to vigorously defending Mr Timberlake against these allegations.” According to Burke, Timberlake is waiting for the “full discovery” from the District Attorney’s office — meaning all of the notes and evidence about the arrest.

Although Timberlake hasn’t made a statement of his own, Burke says that “he will have a lot to say at the appropriate time.”

This was his mug shot!!!! (Photo by Sag Harbor Police Department via Getty Images)

In case you missed it, the “SexyBack” singer was pulled over in Sag Harbour, New York, after allegedly driving while under the influence of alcohol. Police claim that he drove past a stop sign without stopping and was swerving on the road.

He reportedly told police that he’d enjoyed one martini at the American Hotel during a night out with friends. However, police reported that he had bloodshot and glassy eyes, and they could smell the alcohol on his breath.



While he willingly took a field sobriety test, Timberlake refused to take a breathalyser test. As a result, he spent the night in jail and was released without bail on Tuesday morning.

Since news of the arrest hit the internet, fans have been pretty disappointed by his behaviour. But also, it’s sparked a bunch of A+ memes that I think X — formerly known as Twitter — has been waiting to unleash for yonks.

Plus, there’s always the theory that Timberlake’s ex-girlfriend Britney Spears is almost jazzed by his public missteps which is tea, if true.

The Trolls star is due to be in court in July but despite the impending legalities, he’s expected to continue his world tour without a hitch.