Beloved daytime court show Judge Judy is coming to an end after a whopping 25 years on television.

The iconic show was an integral part of any childhood sick day. You simply weren’t living if you didn’t kick back on the couch watching Dr Phil and Judge Judy while you “recovered” from that “sickness” that definitely stopped you from going to school on the same day as your maths test.

Judge Judy (real name Judy Sheindlin) appeared on The Ellen DeGeneres show on Monday, where she announced that the 2020-21 season of the show will be the final season.

“I’ve had a 25-year-long marriage with CBS [Television Distribution, which distributes the show], and it’s been successful,” she told Ellen. “Next year will be our 25th season, silver anniversary, and CBS sort of felt, I think, they wanted to optimally utilize the repeats of my program,” she said. “Because now they have 25 years of reruns. So what they decided to do was to sell a couple of years’ worth of reruns. But I’m not tired, so Judy Justice will be coming out a year later.”

Yes, you read that correctly. Your beloved sick day television host isn’t hanging up the gavel for good, she’s just bringing the show into the new decade as Judy Justice, which sounds like an incredible superhero name.

“Judge Judy, you’ll be able to see next year — a full year, all new shows. … The following couple of years, you should be able to catch all the reruns that CBS has sold to the stations that are currently carrying Judge Judy, and Judy Justice will be going elsewhere. Isn’t that fun?”

We know next to nothing about Judy Justice at this point, including where we’ll be able to watch it, the format or it’s similarities to the OG show.

As it currently stands, Judge Judy is the highest-paid TV personality, raking in a staggering $47 million USD per year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Even after a quarter of a century on air, Judge Judy remains one of the highest-rated syndicated television programs, with approximately 9 million viewers per day.