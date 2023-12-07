Josh Taylor, The 25-Year-Old Man Who Was Buried Alive On A Queensland Beach, Has Died

Police are probing the tragic death of 25-year-old Josh Taylor, who was buried alive in sand after he fell into a 1.5m hole his friends had dug to cook a pig on Bribie Island beach on Saturday afternoon.

Taylor’s family said his injuries were too severe for his body to overcome them, and they had had to make the difficult decision to turn off his life support.

“He fought as hard as he could and is the most courageous person we will ever know,” the family said in a statement, per 9 News.

“He was the best son, brother, boyfriend and mate we could all have wished for.

“We love you Josh and will miss you every minute of every day.

“Goodbye mate, until we see each other again.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the events that led to Taylor’s death, and “believe there may be numerous people who were present and are yet to speak with police”, per news.com.au.

Officers have urged anyone who has dashcam footage whose car was parked on the northern end of Bribie Island to come forward, and urged witnesses to also share what they had seen.

A report is being prepared for a coroner.

How did Josh Taylor die?

A witness told Daily Mail Australia that Taylor had stood up from his chair when he lost his balance stumbled into the hole. The walls of the pit caved in on him and buried him alive.

Josh Taylor fell into a sand pit that was dug to to cook a pig on the beach. Image: Nine.

Nathan, a beach-goer who helped dig Taylor out after he found the man’s family desperately clawing into the sand, relayed what he had seen to the publication.

“I realised someone was head first in a hole and I was just digging, digging, digging,” he said.

“When I first went up to the hole, I couldn’t even see his foot. That’s how deep it was.”

Nathan said that even after 15 men pulled on the rope that had been tied to Taylor’s foot, he “would not budge”. When they finally managed to pull him out, he described the situation as “gruesome”.

Taylor was without a pulse for 45 minutes after friends frantically dug him out of the earth. He was rushed to hospital where he remained in a critical condition. He was on life support for six days before his family announced his death.

A GoFundMe for Taylor raised $64,000 to cover his medical costs.