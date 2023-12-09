Tributes have flowed in response to the tragic death of 23-year-old Josh Taylor. Taylor was buried alive in sand after he fell into a 1.5m hole his friends had dug to cook a pig on Bribie Island beach on Saturday December 2.

Taylor’s old school, The Gap State High School shared a moving tribute on its Facebook page.

“Our community today is mourning the loss of 2017 graduate Josh Taylor and we are deeply saddened by his sudden departure.

“Our thoughts are with Josh’s family. May they find strength and solace in the memories of the wonderful person he was.

“We come together to support one another as we mourn the loss of a bright soul. We will remember with love and celebrate the impact Josh had on those around him.”

The Queensland Arboricultural Association, a not-for-profit representing arborists (tree surgeons), also made a touching tribute.

“Josh was more than an apprentice at Ecological Tree Services; he was the heart and soul of our team,” it began.

“His love for trees, dedication to the craft, and infectious smile made every day brighter. His loss is not just a personal tragedy for his family and friends but a profound loss for our entire community.”

His sports club, The Wests Old Boys Football Club announced Taylor’s death on Thursday after providing its Facebook followers with updates on his deteriorating medical circumstances during the week.

“With a heavy heart and the deepest sadness… Josh passed away peacefully today with his family by his side,” the club wrote on its page, accompanied by a love heart emoji.

On a local Bribie Island Facebook group, people were also sharing sentiments.

“So sad, RIP young fella. Deepest condolences to family and friends of Josh Taylor,” wrote one.

“Been a Bribie boy myself since the early 80’s, has to be the worst tragedy in memory, RIP mate,” offered another.

Taylor’s family said his injuries were too severe for his body to overcome, and they had had to make the difficult decision to turn off his life support.

“He fought as hard as he could and is the most courageous person we will ever know,” the family said in a statement, per 9 News.

“He was the best son, brother, boyfriend and mate we could all have wished for.

“We love you Josh and will miss you every minute of every day.

“Goodbye mate, until we see each other again.”

Police are still investigating the circumstances around the events that led to Taylor’s death, and “believe there may be numerous people who were present and are yet to speak with police”, per news.com.au.

Officers have urged anyone who has dashcam footage whose car was parked on the northern end of Bribie Island to come forward, and urged witnesses to also share what they had seen.

A report is being prepared for a coroner.

How did Josh Taylor die?

A witness told Daily Mail Australia that Taylor had stood up from his chair when he lost his balance stumbled into the hole. The walls of the pit caved in on him and buried him alive.

Josh Taylor fell into a sand pit that was dug to cook a pig on the beach. Image: Nine.

Nathan, a beach-goer who helped dig Taylor out after he found the man’s family desperately clawing into the sand, relayed what he had seen to the publication.

“I realised someone was head first in a hole and I was just digging, digging, digging,” he said.

“When I first went up to the hole, I couldn’t even see his foot. That’s how deep it was.”

Nathan said that even after 15 men pulled on the rope that had been tied to Taylor’s foot, he “would not budge”. When they finally managed to pull him out, he described the situation as “gruesome”.

Taylor was without a pulse for 45 minutes after friends frantically dug him out of the earth. He was rushed to hospital where he remained in a critical condition. He was on life support for six days before his family announced his death.