Jordan van den Lamb — famously known as Purple Pingers online — has announced that he will be running for parliament alongside the Victorian Socialists in the next federal election.

Lamb, who is known for his rental advocacy work as well as the landlord-blasting site shitrentals.org, will be running for Senate in the next federal election, due to take place in 2025.

“I just wanted to let you know that at the next federal election, I will be running for the senate with Victorian socialists,” the 28-year-old content creator began in his announcement.

“That’s because it’s pretty obvious we need some change.

“At the moment we’re seeing record banking sector profits. We’re seeing record mining sector profits. We’re seeing record CEO salaries and at the same time we’re seeing the lines for food banks in our local communities be bigger than we’ve ever been and we’ve seen homelessness support services at their breaking point or past their breaking point.

“This is absolutely not acceptable in our society.”

Further in the announcement, Lamb also blasted the six Victorian senators up for re-election next year.

“At the next election, there are six Victorian senators up for re-election. Four of the six senators are either landlords or own multiple properties and the other two either voted consistently against motions to discuss rental housing affordability, or housing affordability, or renters’ rights or didn’t even bother to show up and vote,” Lamb continued.

“At the next election, don’t for a landlord, vote for change.”

Jordan van den Lamb during his announcement to run for Senate. (Image source: X / @purplepingers)

Lamb has also called out Australia’s response to the conflict in Gaza, the number of First Nations people dying in custody and the NDIS funding changes.

“Australia is one of the world’s wealthiest countries, but the wealth is increasingly concentrated among those at the top. I want to help turn that around by joining with others to organise and fight for a better society here in Australia, and for a better world,” Lamb said, per The Guardian Australia.

For folks who are interested in following Lamb’s journey to the Senate or would like to donate to the cause, you can head to the official Pingers4Parliament website which features raving reviews for the up-and-coming politician.

(Image source: pingers4parliament.com)

But as we wait for the Federal Election, folks can check out Lamb’s social media for his popular Shitty Rental series, which brought Lamb’s advocacy work to the masses.

Also, is the ballot paper going to say pingers?