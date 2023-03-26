CONTENT WARNING: This article discusses alleged domestic violence.

Actor Jonathan Majors was arrested on Saturday on domestic violence allegations, according to the New York City Police Department.

Police said in a statement that officers received a 9-1-1 call around 11:14 am at an apartment in Chelsea.

“A preliminary investigation determined that a 33-year-old male was involved in a domestic dispute with a 30-year-old female,” the statement read, per Variety.

“The victim informed police she was assaulted. Officers placed the 33-year-old male into custody without incident.”

The woman “sustained minor injuries to her head and neck” and was taken to hospital in a “stable condition,” the police said.

The police statement said Majors was arrested on charges of strangulation, assault and harassment, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Police described his relationship to the woman as “domestic”.

A representative for Majors denied the domestic violence allegations, per The Associated Press.

Help is available.

If you require immediate assistance, please call 000.

If you’d like to speak to someone about domestic violence, please call the 1800 Respect hotline on 1800 737 732 or chat online.

Under 25? You can reach Kids Helpline at 1800 55 1800 or chat online.