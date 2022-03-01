The brain genius is at it again. Podcast host and stubborn stain Joe Rogan has shown his whole ass online after he shared — and then swiftly removed — a fake tweet showing Steven Seagal in military camo and a beret, claiming he had joined Russian forces in its invasion of Ukraine.

Per Rolling Stone, the now-deleted post that Rogan shared featured what looked like a very photoshopped tweet from CNN including an image of Seagal in full commando kit with a rifle slung across his front and flanked by others in army gear.

The tweet claimed that Seagal had joined Russian forces stationed at an airport near Ukraine’s capital Kyiv, which was actually attacked this week.

“If I had to guess the plot of this fucked up movie we’re living through,” Rogan captioned the post. “I would say we’re about 14 hours from the arrival of the aliens.”

Steven Seagal is not fighting for Russia currently. That image going around is from a movie he did in 2016 called Cartels. Use ya heads people. Especially you, Joe Rogan. All he had to do is Google "cnn Steven Seagal" to see that that news piece does not exist. pic.twitter.com/LKXUjYiRar — DuGMcFug (@Dug_McFarlane) February 28, 2022

Seemingly unbeknownst to him at the time (and clearly proving the man has never done a reverse image search in his life), the picture of Seagal with the fudged tweet is actually a still from the 2017 film Cartels. Seagal plays the lead role of John Harrison, a US agent who captures a notorious drug lord and holds him captive in a Romanian hotel.

Actually, the plotline on IMDb sums it up pretty well, it’s exactly as you’d expect.

A drug lord is captured and held “secretly” by 6 US agents at a hotel in Constanta, Romania. He agreed to testify against others in the drug business. They send lots of armed men to the hotel. Lots of shooting follows.

Literally five minutes of searching online there, Joe.

After Rogan pulled down the post (which was beamed out to his 14.7million followers, mind you) he posted up another screenshot of an article to apologise for his earlier flub.

This post shows a story The Washington Post published in 2017 about Seagal’s “bromance” with Russian President Vladimir Putin resulting in him being banned from entering Ukraine.

“I deleted my earlier post about Steven Seagal being in Ukraine because it was parody, which isn’t surprising, but honestly it wouldn’t be surprising if it was true either,” Rogan captioned the post.

“I, like all of you hope the tragic situation is resolved there quickly.”

Phew, ya saved it. Well done and maybe consider actually helping Ukraine through this very real crisis that doesn’t involve aliens or Steven Seagal taking up arms, my good dude.