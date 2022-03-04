Huge news for the Jonas family band, Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas are reportedly pregnant and expecting their second bub to join their first blessed bébé Willa in 2020.

A source close to the couple told In Touch that Sophie is “proud of her bump” and the couple is “absolutely ecstatic” about wee Willa getting a baby sibling soon. They also said that Sophie’s about halfway through her pregnancy.

If my math is correct, that means the junior Jonas should be earthside by mid-July, just like their older sister Willa.

Sophie and Joe have kept tight-lipped about the rumours despite some suspicious photos emerging online in the last couple of weeks. I’ll be honest, I thought she might just get bloated as fuck on her period like I do.

Their silence about it all is pretty standard from the couple considering they didn’t fully announce their first pregnancy or Willa’s birth.

A second source (please take another pinch of salt) told In Touch that Joe and Sophie are in the process of picking a name — which they’re not sharing until the tiny childe arrives. Apparently, it’s the part of the pregnancy journey they’re “really excited about”, bless.

The internet is already fawning over the news, weeping at the prospect of another small Jonas beb running around and whether Taylor Swift has dragged out her knitting needles to craft another baby blanket for the expanding family.

Congrats to the Jonas/Turner family for the big news on the next heir to the Camp Rock throne. We love to see it.

Image: Getty Images / Gotham