Celebs have started shutting down J.K Rowling after her series of transphobic tweets, in which she questioned a Devex article titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate’ on the basis that only women get periods.

The series of tweets went up yesterday, and ruined all of our childhoods as we realise this woman who wrote our favourite books ever is really just not going to stop being The Worst.

‘People who menstruate.’ I’m sure there used to be a word for those people. Someone help me out. Wumben? Wimpund? Woomud? Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate https://t.co/cVpZxG7gaA — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) June 6, 2020

Her whole argument centred on this idea that “sex isn’t real”.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Naturally, plenty of people are outraged, including some big-name celebs who have publically shot down Rowling on social media.

Jameela Jamil called for Rowling to basically shut up and donate.

She continued with this suggestion:

Hey JK as you claim to support trans rights and this is a historical moment where we are globally discussing the impact of white supremacy on Black People, please share some of your $650million mega wealth with this charity. https://t.co/3WoGduRuSE — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

Before posting this.

“To JK Rowling”: verb:

To go out of your way to destroy your iconic legacy. ???? — Jameela Jamil ???? (@jameelajamil) June 7, 2020

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van Ness also took to Twitter to express his disappointment, highlighting that this is literally the worst time for bad tweets, too.

Trans women are women. Trans Black people & trans non-Black people are discriminated against every single day. They’re dying. We’re fighting for Black people & trans people and you’re doing this? https://t.co/2l5PHDCpKD — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 7, 2020

He also responded to Rowling’s clap back that calling her a TERF is women-hating.

We just hate transphobia lady https://t.co/mIjqvbLmbQ — Jonathan Van Ness (@jvn) June 7, 2020

Sarah Paulson retweeted a few other folks who made Twitter statements, echoing their sentiments:

She also retweeted this call for donations.

Wow @jk_rowling, I see that you follow me, and that makes me feel bad, so I'm going to help you. Here are all the places I could think of where you can start donating your immense wealth like immediately: — Ashley C. Ford (@iSmashFizzle) June 7, 2020

This isn’t the first time J.K Rowling has made transphobic statements on Twitter. She’s been on this “sex is not real” bullshit for a while now – in December last year, she defended a company’s decision to boot an employee for their transphobic remarks.

Dress however you please.

Call yourself whatever you like.

Sleep with any consenting adult who’ll have you.

Live your best life in peace and security.

But force women out of their jobs for stating that sex is real? #IStandWithMaya #ThisIsNotADrill — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) December 19, 2019

Honestly, at this rate we’ll all be burning our HP books in a pyre somewhere, right?