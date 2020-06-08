Celebs have started shutting down J.K Rowling after her series of transphobic tweets, in which she questioned a Devex article titled ‘Opinion: Creating a more equal post-COVID-19 world for people who menstruate’ on the basis that only women get periods.

The series of tweets went up yesterday, and ruined all of our childhoods as we realise this woman who wrote our favourite books ever is really just not going to stop being The Worst.

Her whole argument centred on this idea that “sex isn’t real”.

“If sex isn’t real, there’s no same-sex attraction. If sex isn’t real, the lived reality of women globally is erased. I know and love trans people, but erasing the concept of sex removes the ability of many to meaningfully discuss their lives. It isn’t hate to speak the truth.”

Naturally, plenty of people are outraged, including some big-name celebs who have publically shot down Rowling on social media.

Jameela Jamil called for Rowling to basically shut up and donate.

She continued with this suggestion:

Before posting this.

Meanwhile, Jonathan Van Ness also took to Twitter to express his disappointment, highlighting that this is literally the worst time for bad tweets, too.

He also responded to Rowling’s clap back that calling her a TERF is women-hating.

Sarah Paulson retweeted a few other folks who made Twitter statements, echoing their sentiments:

She also retweeted this call for donations.

This isn’t the first time J.K Rowling has made transphobic statements on Twitter. She’s been on this “sex is not real” bullshit for a while now – in December last year, she defended a company’s decision to boot an employee for their transphobic remarks.

Honestly, at this rate we’ll all be burning our HP books in a pyre somewhere, right?

